Luxury furniture meets art in this new design-forward collection

The appointment-only format isn’t just about exclusivity; it’s about intention. “We want every interaction to be thoughtful, tailored, and deeply personal. We want every piece to be understood,” she explains.

The collection includes L’illustre, a fusion of Art Deco grandeur and Monumental Brutalism. For Unnati, L’illustre was about finding a tension point between discipline and drama. “Art Deco brings an ornamental rhythm, while Monumental Brutalism anchors it with sculptural stillness. We used materiality—like burnished metals, honed stone, and deep lacquer—to bridge the gap. Proportions were crucial—bold silhouettes with softened details. It’s less about merging styles and more about creating an entirely new dialect between them,” she says.

On the other hand, L’âme Sculptée references biomorphic and surrealist design traditions. It invites a certain introspection, rooted in memory, dreamlike distortion, and the human form. “This collection was born from a fascination with form that feels almost alive. These are not just objects—they’re meant to be lived with, to quietly shift the atmosphere of a space over time. Storytelling isn’t an afterthought; it’s embedded in the curves, voids, and gestures of every form. Not everything reveals itself at once; some shapes invite a pause, a second look. That quiet emotional pull is what we aim for,” she adds.

Both collections transcend conventional furniture design and enter the realm of collectible art. As Unnati puts it, “The UCUORO patron is someone who sees design as a form of cultural expression. They’re not decorating—they’re curating. Whether it’s an architect, a young collector, or a global family building a legacy home, our audience shares a desire for originality, permanence, and resonance. They value silence over noise, intention over excess.”

Prices start at Rs 4.5 lakh. Available online.

