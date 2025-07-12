De-clutter: Six tips for the beginner’s way to clean your house

One step at a time

De-clutter is a process which takes a few days, especially if you are doing it for the first time. It is ideal to start with one drawer, one shelf or one cupboard at a time instead of trying to re-arrange everything together. Cleaning one tiny space at a time helps you to understand what is actually required of you, the time taken to clean and builds practice which gives you momentum and pace. So, you can start by cleaning your most important drawer or bedside table and then move on to the bigger storage points.

Time yourself

Often times what happens when you pull out drawers and storage units and bring out your stuff, you revel in nostalgia. While that does bring up old memories, it also unnecessarily lengthens the process which might in turn make you lose pace and interest after sometime. To avoid that, a good practice is to time yourself. For smaller storage or cleaning units a maximum of 10-20 minutes should be enough. You may use the timer on your mobile phones for this. After a while you will notice how you tend to start cleaning before time runs out which gives you the extra kick to continue further.

In and out

Have you heard the elders of the house telling you that if you bring something new, you must discard something old? Apply the same formula here! If you bring anything new for your room / house, make sure something old is discarded. This makes space for the new item and does not make your room look too overbearing.

Sort your stuff

Whenever you see take out a new item from the drawer or storage, use the KDTR rule. Look at it , inspect it, think of its utility and then decide whether you will Keep it, Donate or Sell it, drop it into the Trash or Relocate it to some other room/storage unit in your home where it might be more useful. The makes it easier to de-clutter and you are in control of what to keep and what to do away with.