Plant Care: How to take care of your plants during monsoon

Love keeping plants, then you have to equally invest in their care which may change slightly depending on the seasons. While sunlight is a mandate, water level controlling is also equally important and so is keeping up with the unwanted micro-organisms and growth. This monsoon season, keep these basic steps in handy to make sure that your plants thrive well.
Take care of your home plants which these five basic plant care steps.
Drainage on point
As is normal during the rainy season, excessive water retention is a major truth. Always make sure that your plants have a good drainage system. In case you spot water retention, empty the pots or plant holders immediately because excessive water will lead to rotting of roots. To ensure proper drainage you can use pots with holes which automatically lets excess water flow, elevate pots so that once it fills up it the excess water will overflow on its own and layer a bed of rocks and pebbles on the bottom of the pot so that water flow is improved.
Make them look good
Not only does pruning and trimming help your plants look neat and clean, it also, helps in doing away with unwanted weeds and fungi. Trimming helps is reducing growth of fungi which can cause infections if not managed. Pruning overgrown branches helps to improve airflow and paves way for incoming sunlight.
Shoo the pests away!
Pests and fungi are regular sighting during the monsoon and both of them are harmful for your plants. Due to rise in humidity, organisms like snails, slugs and fungi become very common. To prevent these, what you can do is spray natural fungicides once a week or if the infestation is severe then twice a week. Also, be sure to inspect the leaves of your plants – and both sides- for any mold formations.
Sunlight is mandatory
One might ask the question where to find sunlight during these gloomy days? Well even during monsoon, streaks of sunlight do come out. And when it does, make sure it reaches your plants.
Keep fertilisers handy
During monsoon, the plants may need additional support for their proper growth and fertilizers are added to the soil for this. But adding too much fertilizer can affect adversely than causing any actual help. Thus, you can use organic fertilisers which also helps in waste management from your kitchens. And try not to use any fertilisers are all when the area is experiencing a heavy spell.