Plant Care: How to take care of your plants during monsoon

Take care of your home plants which these five basic plant care steps.

Drainage on point

As is normal during the rainy season, excessive water retention is a major truth. Always make sure that your plants have a good drainage system. In case you spot water retention, empty the pots or plant holders immediately because excessive water will lead to rotting of roots. To ensure proper drainage you can use pots with holes which automatically lets excess water flow, elevate pots so that once it fills up it the excess water will overflow on its own and layer a bed of rocks and pebbles on the bottom of the pot so that water flow is improved.

Make them look good

Not only does pruning and trimming help your plants look neat and clean, it also, helps in doing away with unwanted weeds and fungi. Trimming helps is reducing growth of fungi which can cause infections if not managed. Pruning overgrown branches helps to improve airflow and paves way for incoming sunlight.