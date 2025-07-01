Clever food storage ideas that can save you a lot of fridge space

In the refrigerator, instead of spreading the boxes out, think about stacking them upwards. You can invest in container sets that are designed to be stacked securely atop each other. This is great option for leftovers, meal preps, or even fruits and vegetables. Go for the clear bodied ones so that you can easily see what's inside. You can also use clear plastic bins or drawers to group similar items, the one we often see in fridge restocking videos on social media. (e.g., yogurts, condiments, snacks). These can then be stacked or slide into unused spaces, making it easier to pull out a whole category of items without rummaging.

You can also employ door storage organisers and magnetic solutions, as the inside of your fridge door often remains underutilised.

Check for over-the-door clear pockets and baskets. These can hang on existing door shelves to create extra layers for small items like spice packets, tubes of pastes, ketchups or mayonnaise, or small jars.

If your fridge is magnetic, magnetic containers or strips are great. Small magnetic containers can hold tiny items like ginger or garlic, freeing up prime shelf space. Magnetic knife strips can even hold small, metallic-lidded jars.