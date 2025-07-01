Clever food storage ideas that can save you a lot of fridge space

No fridge is big enough ever, to cater to our needs. Space in refrigerator is filled up even at the blink of our eye. And with a extremely humid, tropical weather like ours, storing every bit of cooked or even raw food items, like vegetables and fruits, become important to be stored in a refrigerator. But think no more. We have compiled a few clever food storage ideas that can save you a lot of space in your fridge.
In the refrigerator, instead of spreading the boxes out, think about stacking them upwards. You can invest in container sets that are designed to be stacked securely atop each other. This is great option for leftovers, meal preps, or even fruits and vegetables. Go for the clear bodied ones so that you can easily see what's inside. You can also use clear plastic bins or drawers to group similar items, the one we often see in fridge restocking videos on social media. (e.g., yogurts, condiments, snacks). These can then be stacked or slide into unused spaces, making it easier to pull out a whole category of items without rummaging.
You can also employ door storage organisers and magnetic solutions, as the inside of your fridge door often remains underutilised.
Check for over-the-door clear pockets and baskets. These can hang on existing door shelves to create extra layers for small items like spice packets, tubes of pastes, ketchups or mayonnaise, or small jars.
If your fridge is magnetic, magnetic containers or strips are great. Small magnetic containers can hold tiny items like ginger or garlic, freeing up prime shelf space. Magnetic knife strips can even hold small, metallic-lidded jars.
Floppy bags of greens, tortillas, or frozen items can take up a lot of space. Clip open bags of food onto the wire shelves of your fridge or freezer. This hangs them vertically, keeping them neat and off the main shelf space. You can also use a small tension rod and S-hooks for this purpose. For larger, flatter bags (like frozen vegetables), use a slim magazine file or file organiser to stand them upright, like files in a cabinet.
Try to throw away bulky packaging that takes up unnecessary space. For items like yogurt multi-packs, cheese slices, or drink cartons, remove them from their large outer boxes once opened or before placing them in the fridge. Use smaller, uniform containers, instead of keeping half-eaten bags of chips or open boxes of cereal in the fridge (if that's how you store them), transfer contents to smaller, uniform, airtight containers. This not only saves space but also keeps food fresher and makes your fridge look more organised. Go for small, refillable squeeze bottles, if you buy large jars of condiments like ketchup or mayonnaise. This takes up less space and is often more convenient to use.