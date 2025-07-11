Gauri Khan on design, identity, and building soulful spaces

In 2010, Gauri pivoted to interior design, a decision that may have seemed surprising to some but felt organic to her. “It started with curiosity,” she says, “but very soon, it became a calling.” She carved a niche that was distinctly hers—a blend of luxury and livability, form and function. Over the years, her clientele has ranged from stylish young families to the most iconic names in Bollywood. “Whether I’m designing for a celebrity or not, the process is the same,” she explains. “It’s always about creating a sanctuary that reflects the personality of the person living in it.”

Now, Gauri has expanded her design empire with a new experience centre in Delhi—a city she feels an intuitive connection with. “Delhi has always intrigued me with its layered history, diverse architecture, and discerning clientele,” she says. “It felt like the natural next step, a city that celebrates both tradition and modernity, much like the ethos of Gauri Khan Designs.”

But the new space is far from a typical showroom. For Gauri, it had to feel personal. “The Delhi Experience Center embodies my design philosophy—elevated yet approachable, luxurious yet warm. It’s designed to feel like a curated home rather than a traditional studio—where every element tells a story and sparks inspiration.”

Her vision for this space, like all her projects, began by identifying what she calls the “pulsating core.” It’s a phrase she uses often, and it isn’t just poetic; it’s method. “It’s an intuitive process. The core of a space could be a dramatic staircase, a light-filled window, or even a quiet reading nook. Once I identify it, everything else flows from that focal point to support and elevate its energy,” she explains.

Delhi’s architectural richness is also a design palette she’s excited to dip into. “Absolutely,” she says when asked if the city’s cultural vocabulary will influence her upcoming projects. “Delhi’s Mughal and Lutyens-inspired heritage offers rich visual references—from jali patterns to bold symmetry. I’m also excited to experiment with local artisanal craftsmanship, textiles, and materials unique to the region.”

Gauri’s ability to fuse design elements with emotion is what truly sets her apart. Her work is less about spectacle and more about resonance. “Luxury isn’t about excess. It’s about attention to detail. I believe in creating homes that are functional and tactile—spaces that are lived in, not just admired. Soft lighting, smart storage, and materials that age gracefully help strike that balance,” she says.

This balance—between beauty and usability—is especially important in family homes, where design must meet daily life. “People sometimes think of luxury as cold or too precious. But I find beauty in the things you reach for every day. A well-designed space should work with you, not against you.”

Gauri often finds inspiration in art, architecture, and culture—both contemporary and historic. “I’m inspired by the timeless elegance of Le Corbusier’s work in Chandigarh, the layered storytelling in SH Raza’s paintings, and the geometry in traditional Indian temple architecture.” These influences aren’t just references, but living textures in her designs—layered, thoughtful, and never overdone.

And while she’s always aware of the broader design conversation, she doesn’t let trends dictate her work. “I focus on proportion, materiality, and emotional resonance — these never go out of style. A well-crafted space should feel current yet enduring. Trends come and go, but a strong narrative stays.”

When asked what a “Gauri Khan home” feels like, she answers with three words: “Elegant, soulful, and intentional.” There’s no flashiness in that statement — just a clarity that comes from doing something long enough to know what matters.

So, what’s one design rule she wishes more people would follow? “Don’t be afraid of restraint. Not every wall needs to be filled, and not every room needs to be loud. Let materials and light do the talking.”

Over the years, she’s developed a set of design fundamentals — principles that serve as her creative compass. She shares five: Respect the architecture of the space, play with texture, not just colour, layer lighting thoughtfully, balance proportion and scale, and always leave room for personality.

These are not just guidelines; they are the framework through which Gauri sees space—not as something to be filled, but as something to be felt.

So what’s next for Gauri Khan Designs? “A major collaboration with Emanate Home. “It’s a visionary brand that beautifully merges luxury with innovation. It allows me to extend the GKD design language into curated environments that are accessible yet exclusive, giving clients an immersive experience that goes beyond,” she says.

As her design studio steps into its next chapter, one thing is clear — Gauri Khan isn’t just building homes. She’s building experiences, anchored in emotion, architecture, and light. She’s proof that design, when done right, doesn’t shout. It glows from within.

And perhaps that’s the best way to describe her work — not loud, but lasting. Quietly magnetic. Intentionally beautiful. Just like Gauri herself.

Email: manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

X: @ManuVipin

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/@IndulgeExpress