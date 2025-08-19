How to fluff your pillows back to life?

Pillows are not just pretty accessories in your house; they are the ultimate level comfort and councilors in one’s life. They act as punching bags, first hug givers during happiness and patient listeners when you shed those sad tears at night. But over time pillows start flattening out and their fluffiness reduces. This also brings down their aesthetic reliability and cotton-soft comfort. And when it does happen do you throw them out or give them a last chance by applying some basic hacks? In case you are not aware of these hacks, then check them out below to give you pillows a last chance of survival.
These effective tips will not only give your pillows a new lease of life but also ensure that their practice increases the longevity of this vital household comfort.
Back to basics
When you see a flattened pillow, even without a second thought you start punching it. This pushing in and out like an accordion, helps redistribute the filling inside the pillow which helps it gain back its original shape. Ideally a few light punches every morning helps keep your pillow well and usable for a long time. The logic behind this step is simply that the filling starts shrinking over time and that leads the pillow to lose its structure. If you can redistribute the filling, then the structure remains intact.
Sun is the best friend
Often you will notice parents take out pillows and blankets and lay them on the rooftop or verandah when the sun comes out. This is a regular before the winter season starts and ends. At times, even during the rare monsoon days when you can spot the sunlight, the pillows are subjected to them. Sunlight removes bacteria, fungi, removes moisture and dries them inside out. Once the day ends, shake the pillows well and restore their original shape.
Massage the pillow
While you rest on a pillow to energies your limbs, they too need massages sometimes. What happens is the pillow filling sticks to each other and forms rather large lumps which are uncomfortable from the outside. To dissolve them, lay your pillow flat and give them a good unidirectional massage. Try to push towards the corners and the edges of the pillow where the fillings usually settle.
Place them in the dryer
Check the cleaning instructions on your pillow or discuss this before making the purchase, if it is safe to put them in the dryer. In case you find out that the pillow can be dried, put them in; place dryer balls wrapped in socks that would help in restoring the original shape of the pillow by beating it . Once the drying cycle is complete, fluff it up with your hand a bit.
Wash it!
Again check the care card if your pillows can be washed. Opt for the gentle cycle in the washer and apply mild detergent. If the pillows can be washed then going through this process at least twice a year helps in keeping them fit and fine.
