How to fluff your pillows back to life?

These effective tips will not only give your pillows a new lease of life but also ensure that their practice increases the longevity of this vital household comfort.

Back to basics

When you see a flattened pillow, even without a second thought you start punching it. This pushing in and out like an accordion, helps redistribute the filling inside the pillow which helps it gain back its original shape. Ideally a few light punches every morning helps keep your pillow well and usable for a long time. The logic behind this step is simply that the filling starts shrinking over time and that leads the pillow to lose its structure. If you can redistribute the filling, then the structure remains intact.

Sun is the best friend

Often you will notice parents take out pillows and blankets and lay them on the rooftop or verandah when the sun comes out. This is a regular before the winter season starts and ends. At times, even during the rare monsoon days when you can spot the sunlight, the pillows are subjected to them. Sunlight removes bacteria, fungi, removes moisture and dries them inside out. Once the day ends, shake the pillows well and restore their original shape.