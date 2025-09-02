Five things to consider before selecting your first coffee maker

If you feel lost in the process of choosing your coffee maker, then here are four standard parameters that you must tick off from the box.

Your coffee preference

Why is this so important? That is because different kinds of coffee maker specialise in making different types of coffee while espresso machines makes an espresso, latte, cappuccino; a pod machine is good for a single cup of coffee; and a drip machine is good for a classic cuppa or a cold brew. So understanding the kind of coffee you like is the first step in narrowing down on the kind of coffee maker you would bring home.

Daily lifestyle

Ask yourself and find answers to questions like would you want your coffee to be prepared instantly or are you ready to wait a while till its brewed? How many cups of coffee do you limit yourself to, per day? The answers to these questions will directly influence the properties you need in a coffee maker.

Space constraints

Decide on a space where you want to position your coffee maker. Some come in big sizes and need ample space while some are sleek and can adjust itself in any small corner which is aesthetic, or even on your kitchen countertops. Moreover, you also need to keep an eye on their cleaning regimen. While it is easy to clean some machines, rest are difficult and need more time.