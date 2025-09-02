Five things to consider before selecting your first coffee maker

When you love your magical elixir called coffee and want to get a coffee makers at home to make it on your own terms, it might get a tad bit overwhelming. Looking at the different sizes, budgets, properties of a coffee maker can definitely make your head reel with so many things to consider. Here’s narrowing down your choices so that you can start small and expand as you get a hang of it. Keep this checklist in handy when you are on a search for your first coffee maker.
If you feel lost in the process of choosing your coffee maker, then here are four standard parameters that you must tick off from the box.
Your coffee preference
Why is this so important? That is because different kinds of coffee maker specialise in making different types of coffee while espresso machines makes an espresso, latte, cappuccino; a pod machine is good for a single cup of coffee; and a drip machine is good for a classic cuppa or a cold brew. So understanding the kind of coffee you like is the first step in narrowing down on the kind of coffee maker you would bring home.
Daily lifestyle
Ask yourself and find answers to questions like would you want your coffee to be prepared instantly or are you ready to wait a while till its brewed? How many cups of coffee do you limit yourself to, per day? The answers to these questions will directly influence the properties you need in a coffee maker.
Space constraints
Decide on a space where you want to position your coffee maker. Some come in big sizes and need ample space while some are sleek and can adjust itself in any small corner which is aesthetic, or even on your kitchen countertops. Moreover, you also need to keep an eye on their cleaning regimen. While it is easy to clean some machines, rest are difficult and need more time.
Properties galore
Keep a lookout for some basic properties when purchasing a coffee maker. This would include having an in-built timer, grinder, milk frother, automatic shutting off, brewing control, thermal carafe to name the absolute basic.
Keep a budget aside for the coffee maker that you want along with all the necessary properties. Compare prices in a few places and check for discounts that you can bank on. Start your saving ritual and in no time your dream coffee maker will be in your shelves.
