Buying second-hand furniture? Look out for these 5 things

With increasing living expenses and more emphasis on sustainability, purchasing second-hand furniture is an intelligent decision for most. It's a great method to discover one-of-a-kind items and spend pennies on the dollar. That being said, a deal can become a nightmare immediately if you're not cautious.

To prevent you from making an expensive error, here are five important things to watch out for

The dreaded smell test

Your first impression matters, and your nose is not excluded. Upholstered furniture especially can hold years of odor. A mildew or mould smell could be a sign of these while a cigarette smoke smell that lingers is almost impossible to eliminate. Have a whiff of the furniture. If something doesn't smell right, it's best to leave.

Look for unwanted visitors

Bedbugs and termites are pests that can catch a ride into your house on second-hand furniture. Always check for infestation signs. For wooden items, check for small holes or a thin powdery substance that looks like sawdust. For sofas or other fabric upholstery, use a flashlight to check the seams and crevices for blackish specks or small white eggs.