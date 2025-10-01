Buying second-hand furniture? Look out for these 5 things

With increasing living expenses and more emphasis on sustainability, purchasing second-hand furniture is an intelligent decision for most. It's a great method to discover one-of-a-kind items and spend pennies on the dollar. That being said, a deal can become a nightmare immediately if you're not cautious.
The dreaded smell test
Your first impression matters, and your nose is not excluded. Upholstered furniture especially can hold years of odor. A mildew or mould smell could be a sign of these while a cigarette smoke smell that lingers is almost impossible to eliminate. Have a whiff of the furniture. If something doesn't smell right, it's best to leave.
Look for unwanted visitors
Bedbugs and termites are pests that can catch a ride into your house on second-hand furniture. Always check for infestation signs. For wooden items, check for small holes or a thin powdery substance that looks like sawdust. For sofas or other fabric upholstery, use a flashlight to check the seams and crevices for blackish specks or small white eggs.
Structural integrity
A bit of cosmetic wear is to be anticipated, but don't overlook serious structural damage. Wobble wooden chairs and tables to test loose joints. Open and close drawers to verify they slide with ease. Inspect for cracks in the frame, particularly on bed frames and couches. If the item seems to be unstable, it's probably not worth the hassle and may even be a safety risk.
Know your materials
The condition of the material determines the life of the furniture. Wooden items are an excellent buy but ensure that they do not show signs of woodworm or water damage. Steer clear of veneered or flat-pack furniture that appears to have been put together and taken apart several times because it can be fragile and susceptible to breakage.
Fire safety labels
For any upholstered pieces you're looking at, particularly from a second-hand dealer or charity shop, look for a fire safety label. It confirms the item is to the UK's standards for flammability. If it doesn't have this label, you may be purchasing something unsafe and charity shops throughout the UK won't second-hand furnish an item without it.