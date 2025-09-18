You can now get food from 40,000+ restaurants delivered to your train seat

There has been growing demand of food on trains and the two companies have addressed just that. According to reports, Indian Railways’ e-catering services are also functioning and have served over 90,000 passengers.

MakeMyTrip has is also offering a Diwali offer to its customers. If you book your tickets on their app, you will get a Zomato coupon that you can redeem during your food orders on the app.

This partnership is looking to boost the food delivery sector on trains. Raj Rishi Singh, Chief Business Officer (Flights, GCC, Corporate Travel) & Chief Marketing Officer, MakeMyTrip said, "With the launch of our Food on Train Marketplace, we are taking another step in enhancing the travel experience by giving passengers greater choice and convenience. This collaboration with Zomato builds on that momentum and will contribute to strategically unlocking one of the fastest-growing consumption opportunities in India’s mobility ecosystem".

Zomato VP-Product, Rahul Gupta also appreciated the collaboration, saying "This collaboration with MakeMyTrip enables train passengers to conveniently order meals from their favourite restaurants through the MakeMyTrip platform, with direct food delivery to their seats. We are truly excited about the value this partnership will bring to our customers".

To further ease train travel, MakeMyTrip will also passengers to pre-book their meals on the Zomato app days before their date of travel, as long as they have their PNR number handy!