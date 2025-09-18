Travel

You can now get food from 40,000+ restaurants delivered to your train seat

With the 'Food on Train' feature on the MakeMyTrip app, train passengers can order from 40,000+ Zomato restaurants to get food delivered right to their seat
MakeMyTrip and Zomato partner up to deliver food to train passengers
If you're travelling by train, do not worry about food because you can now order food via apps and have it delivered right where you are! If you book your train tickets via the MakeMyTrip app, you can choose what to eat from over 40,000 restaurants and order via Zomato and it will be delivered right to your train seat.

On Wednesday, the renowned travel company, MakeMyTrip announced that they have partnered with Zomato to deliver food across 130+ train stations.

Get good food while travelling on train

With the 'Food on Train' feature, if you have booked your tickets on MakeMyTrip, you can order food from Zomato for breakfast, lunch, snacks and dinner. The delivery is updated with the 'Live Train Status' feature, so that food delivery is smooth and right on time.

MakeMyTrip teams up with Zomato
There has been growing demand of food on trains and the two companies have addressed just that. According to reports, Indian Railways’ e-catering services are also functioning and have served over 90,000 passengers.

MakeMyTrip has is also offering a Diwali offer to its customers. If you book your tickets on their app, you will get a Zomato coupon that you can redeem during your food orders on the app.

This partnership is looking to boost the food delivery sector on trains. Raj Rishi Singh, Chief Business Officer (Flights, GCC, Corporate Travel) & Chief Marketing Officer, MakeMyTrip said, "With the launch of our Food on Train Marketplace, we are taking another step in enhancing the travel experience by giving passengers greater choice and convenience. This collaboration with Zomato builds on that momentum and will contribute to strategically unlocking one of the fastest-growing consumption opportunities in India’s mobility ecosystem".

Zomato VP-Product, Rahul Gupta also appreciated the collaboration, saying "This collaboration with MakeMyTrip enables train passengers to conveniently order meals from their favourite restaurants through the MakeMyTrip platform, with direct food delivery to their seats. We are truly excited about the value this partnership will bring to our customers".

To further ease train travel, MakeMyTrip will also passengers to pre-book their meals on the Zomato app days before their date of travel, as long as they have their PNR number handy!

You can now get your food delivered on the train!
All aboard the Ganpati Express: 5 iconic Ganesh pandals across Mumbai, one local train journey
