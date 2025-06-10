Kayaking 101: How to make your first trip a total success in five steps

Pick the right kayak (Yes, it matters!)

Not all kayaks are created equal. For beginners, a sit-on-top kayak is your BFF. It’s stable, easy to get in and out of, and perfect for calm waters like lakes and slow-moving rivers. Avoid the sleek racing types for now and you’re here for the vibes, not the Olympics.

Dress for a mess (because you will get wet)

Think quick-dry fabrics, water shoes, and a hat that won’t fly off with the breeze. Skip jeans and cotton; they stay soggy forever. And don’t forget sunscreen even when you’re busy paddling, the sun’s still working overtime.

Learn the basics before you launch

No need to become a paddling pro overnight, but knowing how to hold your paddle, turn, and stop will save you from spinning in circles like a confused duck. A quick YouTube tutorial or a beginner’s kayaking class will boost your confidence before you hit the water.