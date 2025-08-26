All aboard the Ganpati Express: 5 iconic Ganesh pandals across Mumbai, one local train journey

One of the city’s oldest pandals, Mumbaicha Raja was founded in 1928, even before Lalbaugcha Raja. This year, its decorations draw from Rameshwaram Mandir in Tamil Nadu. The 22-foot idol, sculpted by Akash Tirmal, continues the hand-crafted tradition begun in 1977 by Dinanath Veling, creator of Mumbai’s first towering idol. Lakhs still gather here for history, devotion, and grandeur.

· How to reach: Parel (Central/Harbour Line) → walk to Ganesh Galli.

· Best time: Evenings for illuminated darshan.

· Dress code: Light cottons.

· Dates: Aug 27 – Sept 6, 2025.

· Food pit-stop: Aaswad, Dadar — misal pav and puran poli.