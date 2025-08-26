All aboard the Ganpati Express: 5 iconic Ganesh pandals across Mumbai, one local train journey

Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai isn’t just a festival — it’s the city in full throttle. Chants of Ganpati Bappa Morya spill into railway compartments, as lakhs ride the locals for darshan across neighbourhoods. Just as the trains connect every corner, Ganpati connects every heart. This year, trace a festive trail of five iconic pandals, best explored on Mumbai’s beloved locals.
One of the city’s oldest pandals, Mumbaicha Raja was founded in 1928, even before Lalbaugcha Raja. This year, its decorations draw from Rameshwaram Mandir in Tamil Nadu. The 22-foot idol, sculpted by Akash Tirmal, continues the hand-crafted tradition begun in 1977 by Dinanath Veling, creator of Mumbai’s first towering idol. Lakhs still gather here for history, devotion, and grandeur.
· How to reach: Parel (Central/Harbour Line) → walk to Ganesh Galli.
· Best time: Evenings for illuminated darshan.
· Dress code: Light cottons.
· Dates: Aug 27 – Sept 6, 2025.
· Food pit-stop: Aaswad, Dadar — misal pav and puran poli.
First installed in 1934 by Lalbaug’s mill community, Lalbaugcha Raja became the city’s wish-fulfilling king. Two queues define it: one for darshan, another for navas — where devotees wait hours, even days, to offer vows. Each year, over 20 lakh people visit, many believing no prayer goes unanswered.
· How to reach: Curry Road / Lower Parel (Central Line) → walk to Lalbaug Market.
· Best time: Late night or dawn to avoid 10+ hour queues.
· Dress code: Modest, footwear off early.
· Dates: Aug 27 – Sept 6, 2025.
· Food pit-stop: Prakash Shakahari Upahar Kendra, Dadar — sabudana vada.
Founded in 1928 during the freedom movement, Girgaoncha Raja celebrates devotion over dazzle. It was among the first to embrace eco-friendly idols, long before the trend spread. Each year, the Girgaon community gathers for bhajans, cultural events, and social drives. On visarjan, the idol winds through narrow lanes before immersion at Chowpatty — a moving reminder of heritage and unity.
· How to reach: Charni Road (Western Line) → walk to Girgaon.
· Best time: Daytime for programs.
· Dress code: Simple Indian wear.
· Dates: Aug 27 – Sept 6, 2025.
· Food pit-stop: Girgaon Khau Galli — pav bhaji & gola.
Established in 1966 by mill and factory workers, Andhericha Raja is famed as the Navsala Pavnara Ganpati (wish-fulfilling). Its unique tradition: immersion on Sankashti Chaturdashi, not Anant Chaturdashi, followed by an overnight procession to Versova beach. A true neighbourhood celebration, thousands join the Raja’s journey in song, faith, and festivity.
· How to reach: Azad Nagar / DN Nagar (Metro Line 1) → walk to Veera Desai Road.
· Best time: Afternoons for smoother darshan.
· Dress code: Modest Indian/casuals with legs covered.
· Dates: Aug 27 – Sept 12, 2025.
· Food pit-stop: Pratap’s The Dhaba, Andheri — Punjabi fare.
Celebrated since 1951, GSB is known as Mumbai’s richest Ganpati, its idol resplendent in gold, silver, and precious ornaments. Yet beyond the splendour, the mandal is deeply rooted in service — from food drives and medical aid to a charitable hospital. Guided by its Dharma Gurus, it embodies Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah — may all be happy, may all be healthy.
· How to reach: King’s Circle (Harbour Line) → walk to Shree Sukrateendra Nagar.
· Best time: Morning for smoother darshan; evening for rituals.
· Dress code: Traditional only (men: dhoti/kurta; women: saree/salwar).
· Dates: Aug 27 – Aug 31, 2025.
· Food pit-stop: Modakam, Prabhadevi — ukadiche modaks.
Closing Note
To walk this trail is to step into Mumbai’s spirit — a city that prays, sings, and celebrates together. From the gold-draped GSB to the humble eco-ideals of Girgaon, each pandal tells a story of faith and belonging. Carry patience, respect, and a sweet tooth for modaks — because Ganeshotsav here isn’t just seen, it’s felt.
(Story by Arundhuti Banerjee)