Diwali 2025: How to set up a photo booth for your house parties?

This Diwali, while you are hosting your own house party, keep a section for a Diwali-themed photo booth to click all your dazzling photographs and make the hype on social media. If this is your first time, hosting a photo-booth, then take these cues to make it shining and happening.

Pick a theme

The first step towards making a photo booth is to create a theme. It can either be in synchronisation to the theme of the house party in general. Or you can pick a sub-theme for the booth. For instance, traditional rangoli, floral, neons, and glamorous shining concepts work the best.

Backdrop set-up

Select a space in your house. It can be a corner of the room, a lavish space in the backyard or the rooftop. Place a fabric backdrop first to cancel any noise. Textures like silk, satin or brocade look royal and beautiful. You can choose a dark shade like maroon or glittering ones like golden or silver. Hang fairy lights around it to create a natural glow. With florals gaining prominence, add a touch of floral elements.