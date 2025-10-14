Diwali 2025: How to set up a photo booth for your house parties?

Photographs during any party or get-together have always been a ritual. But with time, it is evolving and now photo booths are coming up. If you are planning to host a Diwali party, then check out these ways in which you can curate a simple photo booth.
This Diwali, while you are hosting your own house party, keep a section for a Diwali-themed photo booth to click all your dazzling photographs and make the hype on social media. If this is your first time, hosting a photo-booth, then take these cues to make it shining and happening.
Pick a theme
The first step towards making a photo booth is to create a theme. It can either be in synchronisation to the theme of the house party in general. Or you can pick a sub-theme for the booth. For instance, traditional rangoli, floral, neons, and glamorous shining concepts work the best.
Backdrop set-up
Select a space in your house. It can be a corner of the room, a lavish space in the backyard or the rooftop. Place a fabric backdrop first to cancel any noise. Textures like silk, satin or brocade look royal and beautiful. You can choose a dark shade like maroon or glittering ones like golden or silver. Hang fairy lights around it to create a natural glow. With florals gaining prominence, add a touch of floral elements.
Additional props
People like to click photographs with props like diyas, ethnic colourful mini-umbrellas, paper fans with diwali motifs, masquerade masks, and signages like ‘ Pataka’, ‘ Phuljhadi’, ‘ Diva’, ‘ Diwali King and Queen’ etc. Get multiple cut-outs of each prop and place them near the photo booth so that guests can choose what they want to hold.
Camera set-up
Take a tripod and set-up a camera. But you will have to keep a person on vigilance who would take the photographs. Or else, you can automate it with a trigger. Add a ring light if necessary. Additionally, you can also set up an instant printing service station which will increase the hype.
Social media hype
Create a hashtag for the event and give it to all the guests so that they can post it along with the hashtags. That will increase social media presence.
