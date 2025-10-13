Diwali 2025: Creative ways to paint your old diyas this year

Gather your paintbrushes, colours, old diyas and other accessories like flowers, mirrors, glitter paints, sketch pens and more to get creative.

Ombre love

While ombre is such a hit combination when it comes to fashion, apply the same rules to your diyas. Pick a colour and lay down different shades on the palette. Use a sponge, you may use your discarded make-up sponges, and dab it all over the old diya. Make sure that you don’t use more than two to three colours and choose combinations that easily blend into each other and yet leave a vibrant glow. Combinations like pink, red and maroon or sky, lilac and mauve or shades of green work very well in this case.

Mandala magic

If you have the time and interest in doing a mandala work all over the diya, then paint the base colour white or black or any pastel shade. Then take the dotter and start placing your dots in different sizes and colours. Ideally, after the base coat is dried, you can make the design using a pencil and then go over it with the dotter. Don’t forget to apply a coat of varnish once the final pattern is dry. This helps in keeping the colours and designs intact.

Festive florals

Flowers or the floral pattern is an extremely versatile form of art and can adapt anywhere. There are three ways to do it. First, give the diya a pastel base coat and once it is dried, draw your floral patterns in a contrasting colour and fill it in. Folk art like kalamkari, warli which use a lot of floral motifs can be inspirations. For instance baby pink or white works well with pastel green or lime yellow is a good combination with deep blue. Second, after applying your base coat, you can stick on artificial flowers in different colours. Third, you can use real shredded flowers and petals. Ideally have an idea of what design you want to do or whether you want to cover the whole diya with the flowers. Keeping that in mind, either apply the base coat or skip it completely.