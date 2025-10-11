Diwali 2025: Add a touch of elegance to your Diwali table settings

Festive season is around the corner and it’s the time when everyone starts planning their house parties or home décor looks for the season. One of the most important but often overlooked parts of the decorations is the Diwali table settings. From the dining table to centre tables and smaller ones in your room, take a cue from these vibrant table setting ideas and let them glow this Diwali.
Here are some simple yet effective steps to give your tables a makeover that would definitely make your guests go ‘how did you do that?’
Floating candles
Floating candles never go out of style or fashion, especially when it is Diwali. There are several ways in which you can decorate your tables with floating candles. The easiest option is to drop tea-light candles on a bowl full of water and decorate it with glitters or flowers. Another option is to recycle candles and wax diyas from previous years and give them shape enough to float. You can make this into a large centerpiece or smaller pieces of many units and place them in different tables of the house.
Floral Rangolis
Rangolis are not just limited to your doorstep and balconies anymore. They can be beautifully done on your tables as well. If it is a basic desk or work table then you can make small rangolis and light up candles or diyas. If it your dining table then you can go about a larger rangoli in the middle and place your cookware with the dishes. Or you can make a rangoli around the dining accessories like cutlery and napkins. Ideally, choose either one instead of making it look too floral which then takes away the purpose.
Vibrant Table Accessories
If you like to keep it simple and minimalistic but add a touch of colour to your surroundings during the festive season, then check out how you can place colour pop accessories. These can be anything from a table –runner, to a set of vibrant mandala coasters, colourful napkins or tissues, ombre tissue boxes etc.
Exotic Dinnerware
Always lay your dining table well. Take out the silver, copper, brass or glass ware cutlery and dining accessories. If you prefer to give it a boho look then opt for vibrant dining accessories. Go with anything that defines your style but is not the usual set that you use every day.
Light in a box!
Perhaps one of the most fun things to do is take thin fairy lights and push them inside transparent or coloured glass bottles. Switch on the lights and place them on tables as decoration pieces or keep them stationery on smaller tables. Another option is to place them inside transparent or coloured glasses and place flowers on top. That would be your own glowing flower vase. Stuff a few of these fairy lights together and cover it with a hearty bunch of flowers and your masterpiece of the season is ready.
