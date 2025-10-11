Diwali 2025: Add a touch of elegance to your Diwali table settings

Here are some simple yet effective steps to give your tables a makeover that would definitely make your guests go ‘how did you do that?’

Floating candles

Floating candles never go out of style or fashion, especially when it is Diwali. There are several ways in which you can decorate your tables with floating candles. The easiest option is to drop tea-light candles on a bowl full of water and decorate it with glitters or flowers. Another option is to recycle candles and wax diyas from previous years and give them shape enough to float. You can make this into a large centerpiece or smaller pieces of many units and place them in different tables of the house.

Floral Rangolis

Rangolis are not just limited to your doorstep and balconies anymore. They can be beautifully done on your tables as well. If it is a basic desk or work table then you can make small rangolis and light up candles or diyas. If it your dining table then you can go about a larger rangoli in the middle and place your cookware with the dishes. Or you can make a rangoli around the dining accessories like cutlery and napkins. Ideally, choose either one instead of making it look too floral which then takes away the purpose.