Diwali 2025: 7 ways to use fairy lights that are not your conventional hanging!

This Diwali, reinvent your décor game by using fairy lights in many ways.

Rangoli drama

Add drama to your regular Rangoli’s by placing battery operated strings of fairy lights in the middle of the designs. If you do choose to use fairy lights then make sure to place the candles or fire-lit diyas well away from the lights so as to avoid any accidents. In an ideal scenario, use only fairy lights and not diyas at all. And should you want to use both then you can place floating bowls in the middle of the rangoli and place the diyas in it and the lights around.

Pixie charms

Simply place a fairy light inside a tea-light holder or inside the diya itself. So, the diyas will glow in the light of the fairy lights instead of the usual fire. Again use battery operated strings and place them in different corners of the house to experience the light and the halo.

Curtain of light

Place a bunch of fairy lights beside each other and make it look like you are passing through a curtain of light. The best possible way to use these would be to turn off all lights in the house while keeping this on and experience a glow like never before.