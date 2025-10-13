Diwali 2025: 7 ways to use fairy lights that are not your conventional hanging!

Every year when you take out the fairy lights for the festive season, what is your usual go-to arrangement? Take them to the balcony and hang them in strips? Isn’t it? But repeating this every year would make it monotonous and boring. This year, try something different by incorporating fairy lights in fusion decoration. Here’s what you can do.
This Diwali, reinvent your décor game by using fairy lights in many ways.
Rangoli drama
Add drama to your regular Rangoli’s by placing battery operated strings of fairy lights in the middle of the designs. If you do choose to use fairy lights then make sure to place the candles or fire-lit diyas well away from the lights so as to avoid any accidents. In an ideal scenario, use only fairy lights and not diyas at all. And should you want to use both then you can place floating bowls in the middle of the rangoli and place the diyas in it and the lights around.
Pixie charms
Simply place a fairy light inside a tea-light holder or inside the diya itself. So, the diyas will glow in the light of the fairy lights instead of the usual fire. Again use battery operated strings and place them in different corners of the house to experience the light and the halo.
Curtain of light
Place a bunch of fairy lights beside each other and make it look like you are passing through a curtain of light. The best possible way to use these would be to turn off all lights in the house while keeping this on and experience a glow like never before.
Lights on the plants
Have you seen outdoor or rooftop party scenes and noticed how fairy lights dangle from the trees or are placed aligned with them in a serpentine shape bringing out a character of the space? Apply the same concept. Twirl fairy lights around house plants and see the difference.
Floral garland strings
Get your hands on flower garlands, artificial or real. Twirl it with a fairy light. Hang them on your balconies, home temples, or door entrances and see the garland glow.
Make your own lanterns
Take four or five fairy lights and place them inside paper cups or cones. Seal the bottom with cellophane paper or tapes so that the lights do not fall off. Decorate the cups or cones by painting them in vibrant colours or as per the theme of your decoration. String the cups to one another and hang your mini lanterns in your balcony, room entrances, door entrances or anywhere you prefer.
Glowing mirrors
Place Fairy lights along the mirror frame and get the much-desired glow in all your selfies and groupfies.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.