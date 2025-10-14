This luxury hotel in Mumbai turns host to the genius of 6 Gen-Z artists

Drawing from mythology and rituals, Pranshu Thakore tries to recreate hybrid creatures between the human and non-human and reflects on identity, survival, and co-existence. Nishita Jain, on the other hand, interprets Grimm Fairy Tales and deliberates on the blind spots left in the narratives. She goes deeper into the silences created in memory and their positioning in cultural storytelling.

Capturing the shift in light and space through tactile surfaces in Anurshree Rabadia, while Ashna Mailk’s work is interactive, which blurs between perception and distortion. All the works of the six artists together reflect a direction in which Gen-Z is not only growing up but also how they turn adverse situations into positive perspectives, giving hope to the future generations to survive and combat all situations, emerging victorious through quiet resilience.

What: Gen-Z Unboxed: The New Avant- Garde

Where: Grand Hyatt Mumbai

When: till October 31, 2025