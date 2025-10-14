This luxury hotel in Mumbai turns host to the genius of 6 Gen-Z artists

Artists Ashna Malik, Anushree Rabadia, Krishna Ghosh, Liactuallee, Nishita Jain and Pranshu Thakore are displaying their artistic prowess at Grand Hyatt Mumbai. Interestingly, all the artists offer a Gen-Z perspective to contemporary art as they are born between 1995- 2007 and through their work uphold the cultural shift, survival instincts and connecting with the new imagination of a constantly and rapidly changing world. Titled Gen-Z Unboxed: The New Avant-Garde, the exhibition reveals much more about today’s generation and their perception through art.
Before digging deeper into the understanding of the artworks themselves, one needs to understand the ambience in which the artists are flourishing. Surrounded by matters of climate change, evolving digital technology and political unrest, the artists have found strength in vulnerability and see uncertainty as an opportunity to make nostalgia redundant and reimagine the future with artistic creativity.
The exhibition brings together six very different practices of art together, under one roof. While Krishna Ghosh gives the imprints and sediments of the Mahi River a transformation into cyanotype abstraction bordering between memory, ecology and resilience, Liactuallee focuses on sculptures built through recycled textiles, reimagining fragility in identity.
Drawing from mythology and rituals, Pranshu Thakore tries to recreate hybrid creatures between the human and non-human and reflects on identity, survival, and co-existence. Nishita Jain, on the other hand, interprets Grimm Fairy Tales and deliberates on the blind spots left in the narratives. She goes deeper into the silences created in memory and their positioning in cultural storytelling.
Capturing the shift in light and space through tactile surfaces in Anurshree Rabadia, while Ashna Mailk’s work is interactive, which blurs between perception and distortion. All the works of the six artists together reflect a direction in which Gen-Z is not only growing up but also how they turn adverse situations into positive perspectives, giving hope to the future generations to survive and combat all situations, emerging victorious through quiet resilience.
What: Gen-Z Unboxed: The New Avant- Garde
Where: Grand Hyatt Mumbai
When: till October 31, 2025
