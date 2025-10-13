Shibu Natesan's ongoing solo in Delhi showcases his largest watercolour collection

A personal journey

Shaped from his travel experiences, Natesan says his paintings are extremely personal. “For me art and artist are one, and they are inseparable.” Most of his works are plein air paintings, a French term meaning “in the open air”, which refers to the practice of painting outdoors, directly observing the subject in its natural setting.

The exhibition also features a collection of his self-portraits capturing his left profile. He says that the self-portraits are an expression of his deep emotional thoughts. “I am essentially a loner, and as an artist you feel a lot of things when you are alone. My self-portraits are an attempt to capture myself in different moods,” he says.

On a walk through the gallery, Natesan spoke about how the mundane moments of daily life often inspire his art. “Certain people, places, and things seem to desire being painted, while others resist capture,” he adds. During his travels across various countries, he has formed lasting connections with many of his subjects, one of whom even attended his Delhi exhibition.