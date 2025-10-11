Jaya Ganguly’s retrospective in Delhi spotlights four decades of championing feminist perspectives

The exhibition is which is held in collaboration with Art Magnum makes the viewer find different perspectives on the complex nature of gender, identity and human resilience. Two of the most distinguishes features of her artworks include bold lines and faces that express a lot. She captures the minute details of facial expression which almost seems like the character comes out of the artwork and speaks to the audience. What is more interesting is that women in her artworks show signs of the silent struggles they have had to deal with in a patriarchal society.

The series of artworks feature canvases that have been worked on since the early 1980s to fairly recently. If you look at the evolution of her artistic thought process by noticing the works, you would figure out how her early works depicted monochromatic scenes while her later or most recent ones comprised large canvases which are layered in thought showcasing both vulnerability and rebellion.