Jaya Ganguly’s retrospective in Delhi spotlights four decades of championing feminist perspectives

Defined by courage, confrontation and emotional depth is the works of Jaya Ganguly spanning over four decades of her artistic career. Curated by Rakhi Sarkar, director and Curator at CIMA (Centre of International Modern Art), the Jaya Ganguly: a Retrospective 1982- 2025 recently opened in India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. The opening of the exhibition was attended by the city’s leading artists, curators, and patrons to not only show support to the exhibition but soak in the perspectives of Ganguly’s work. The exhibition is now open to the general public for viewing.
The exhibition is which is held in collaboration with Art Magnum makes the viewer find different perspectives on the complex nature of gender, identity and human resilience. Two of the most distinguishes features of her artworks include bold lines and faces that express a lot. She captures the minute details of facial expression which almost seems like the character comes out of the artwork and speaks to the audience. What is more interesting is that women in her artworks show signs of the silent struggles they have had to deal with in a patriarchal society.
The series of artworks feature canvases that have been worked on since the early 1980s to fairly recently. If you look at the evolution of her artistic thought process by noticing the works, you would figure out how her early works depicted monochromatic scenes while her later or most recent ones comprised large canvases which are layered in thought showcasing both vulnerability and rebellion.
For those who are yet to familiarize themselves with Jaya Ganguly’s works, she was born in Kolkata and is one of the noted contemporary artists known for her expressive feminist perspective through her canvases.
Rakhi Sarkar mentions, “Jaya Ganguly’s art represents the voice of a woman who has seen, felt, and endured, and yet continues to create from a space of strength and empathy. This retrospective is a celebration of her honesty and artistic courage.” While Saurabh Singhvi, director of Art Magnum adds, “Jaya’s work holds a mirror to society, one that compels us to look within. Her art is raw, questioning, and deeply human.”
Jaya Ganguly: A Retrospective 1982-2025
Visual Arts Gallery and Open Palm Court, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi
Till October 17, 2025
