This upcoming exhibition in Bengaluru explores the changing face of natural landscapes

When the monsoon arrives in Vaman Pai’s Naturescapes, they do more than drench the earth — they turn the landscapes into living stories. Curated by Chandar Kumar, this exhibition brings together the recent works of artist Vaman Pai that explore the changing face of natural landscapes, with a special focus on his response to the monsoon season — a recurring muse. It is a series of abstract art that explores nature’s varied moods, ranging from hushed stillness to sudden drama. “My goal has been to express my observations, experiences and love for the natural world through my work”, Vaman tells us.

Blending precision and poetry: Vaman Pai’s evolving artistic vision

Born in verdant Udupi, the scenic landscape of the region provides for Vaman’s inspiration, deeply influencing his work. Forging a strong bond with nature, he frequents the sea, beaches and sunsets as they form the core of his paintings. But his special love for the monsoon originated from watching the season along the coast of Udupi — the scene captivating all his senses and stirring emotions. “The colours, moods, forms and textures are captivating and shift rapidly. The sound and rhythms are extraordinary,” he shares.