This upcoming exhibition in Bengaluru explores the changing face of natural landscapes

When the monsoon arrives in Vaman Pai’s Naturescapes, they do more than drench the earth — they turn the landscapes into living stories. Curated by Chandar Kumar, this exhibition brings together the recent works of artist Vaman Pai that explore the changing face of natural landscapes, with a special focus on his response to the monsoon season — a recurring muse. It is a series of abstract art that explores nature’s varied moods, ranging from hushed stillness to sudden drama. “My goal has been to express my observations, experiences and love for the natural world through my work”, Vaman tells us.
Born in verdant Udupi, the scenic landscape of the region provides for Vaman’s inspiration, deeply influencing his work. Forging a strong bond with nature, he frequents the sea, beaches and sunsets as they form the core of his paintings. But his special love for the monsoon originated from watching the season along the coast of Udupi — the scene captivating all his senses and stirring emotions. “The colours, moods, forms and textures are captivating and shift rapidly. The sound and rhythms are extraordinary,” he shares.
His approach to capturing not only the visible landscape but also emotional resonances is through layered brushwork and careful attention to light and atmosphere. The painting, thus, moves between realism and lyrical abstraction, offering a poetic engagement where the spiritual and the sensual intertwine. He blends technical precision with expressive structure.
The exhibition invites the audience to slow down and look closely, to witness the subtle transformations in nature. “I hope visitors can connect with the exhibition’s theme and appreciate its nuances and complexities,” he tells us.
Vaman Pai is working on new exciting projects post this exhibition. “I am currently working on a series of artworks that combine painting and metal embossing techniques. It is a challenging process and I am thoroughly enjoying the experience,” he concludes.
Entry free. October 11 to 19, 11 am onwards. At MKF Museum of Art, Lavelle Road.
Written by: Prishita Tahilramani
