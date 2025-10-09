Artist Hemi Bawa on her journey of forging art with glass

The lost wax technique

Describing her technique, Bawa explains, “I make a sculpture out of wax and then I make a mould around it. It’s called the lost wax technique. Then you remove the wax from the mould and fill it up with glass nuggets or chunks of glass or crushed glass and you put it in the furnace. It melts and takes the shape of the cast; and then you throw away the mould and then you have your piece ready.”

Sometimes, in her art pieces, the artist also includes copper elements in her work. “I put a silhouette cut in copper inside the glass and again I put it in the furnace so that it becomes part of the glass and becomes one piece,” she says. “In some areas, I use high temperature pigment like borders and that is again fired in the furnace. So all my work is in the furnace.”

Bawa agrees that working with glass is not easy. “Yes, it is a difficult process but as you get experienced in it and do more of it, you learn to handle it,” she notes, adding, “Of course, there is breakage — but that is part of the process.”

When asked about how her art has evolved over time, she replies, “With practice, practice, practice, practice.” Anything you do over a period of time, according to her, you get better at the art; you get better at the process, and you get better at handling it.