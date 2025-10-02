Artist Shrimanti Saha builds a world between real and imagined through her strokes

Shrimanti says about her new body of works, “I build worlds in my work that are partially fictional. There’s always an aspect of storytelling and narrative, with events unfolding in ways that aren’t strictly descriptive but often uncertain, even esoteric. It’s like a personal mythology that accommodates many references, an alternative history of sorts.”

Her paintings would take the viewer to a world which blends memories that are expressive, narrative which are known in the pages of literature, encounters that are erudite and yet it is a world which encompasses all contemporary issues under a mythological lens.

She mentions, “It’s about world-building in an open and disruptive landscape, where interiors and exteriors fuse together. Mentally, it’s a whole, inspired by many of my favourite things [...] The ideas of ‘grow’ and ‘return’ signify larger cycles of life, decay, memory, existence, and reflection, underlining the imagery and connecting it across scale and narrative.”