Ranjan Kaul's art documents society's hidden scars at 'Within, Without: Tales of Evanescence'

The show, inaugurated on September 19 at Bikaner House, features over 30 figurative paintings, woodcuts, sculptures, and collages, created since his last exhibition in 2024. “When I visited his studio, I could see he was a man on a mission,” says Ina Puri, curatorial advisor of the show. “These weren’t random images. It's the story of a human being.”

Kaul, an engineer by training and editor at Oxford University Press, turned to painting full-time in 2017. A large part of his work revolves around sex workers, missing women, and those forced into silence. They are drawn partly from newspaper cuttings and social media notifications, and partly from his own imagination.

In his mixed-media work ‘Lost Girl’, Kaul collages cuttings from newspaper ads of missing young girls and women, layering them over the painted image of a smiling girl. The girl’s face is gradually consumed by the clippings—a stark reminder of how silence engulfs the missing. In another, he paints a forsaken woman crouched low by the road, the words “missing,” “talash,” and “lapata” scrawled across her figure. “Every day you see these ads in the newspapers. Who are these people? Why is nobody writing or talking about them?” asks Kaul.