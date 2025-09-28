Yashika Sugandh’s ongoing solo exhibition Vartaman focuses on man-nature relationship

One of the central motifs throughout the exhibition is trees. One would find them or their references in many of her artworks. This not only depicts how closely we, as humankind are dependent on trees and how taken for granted they are in a man’s life today. Interestingly, her artworks follow a pattern inspired by Indian miniature art and that creates a unique visual language that jostles the creativity and imagination of the onlooker.

Sanya Malik, curator of the exhibition mentions, “Yashika Sugandh is a visionary not because she escapes reality, but because she pays deep attention to it. Her delicate, intricate drawings conjure a world where snails carry giraffes, monkeys snack on watermelon tails, and turtles become tomatoes. These anatomical fusions are whimsical, but never shallow; they are held together by an ethic of wonder, tenderness, and ecological imagination. Sugandh collaborates with nature rather than just depicting it, using twigs, wasp nests, butterfly cocoons and found objects as mediums. Her hybrid creatures suggest cohesion of humanity and nature, and each fine brushstroke poses quiet, radical questions.”