What makes this simple Durga Puja from the coal mine landscape stay with artist Suman Chandra?

When we asked Suman about his fondest Durga Puja memories, he replies, “I have grown up in Tamluk by the banks of the river Rupnarayan hearing stories of idols being made by my uncle, artist Paresh Maity, from my mother. Almost a month before Mahalaya, I used to come back from school early and go with my mother to see idols being made. This is etched in my memory - to see the idols being made from scratch, and sit there for hours after hours seeing the process. When I grew up, I have also painted the Chaalchitra of the idols.”

Talking about the kind of Durga Puja taking place in his hometown, he mentions, “In our area there is no culture of pandal hopping because the number of Durga Pujas are very less. We have the neighbourhood Puja which takes place on a grand scale. It’s a very old traditional Durga Puja and mostly everyone comes there.”

What makes his memories of Durga Puja all the more special are little nuances which hold bigger meanings. He says, “More than pandal hopping, it was going with my mother to pick up shiuli flowers and dropping them at the temple, these stay with me. I remember on every Sasthi we have to give alpona on the doorstep. There is a small fruit called pipi phol in local language. We used to go and pick those. With them, sindoor and white colour Maa used to give alpona. This is considered as a very sacred tradition on Sasthi “