Exploring the traditional craft of Sandesh mould making in Kolkata

Detailing the process

Talking about the actual making process he says why the mould is made with wood. “Segun wood is so good that it does not decay easily. Moreover, it is easy to work with and shape according to our requirements.” He further elucidates, “Once a block of wood is given to me, I first hand draw the design. After that the block of wood needs to be cut according to the design. There are several tools for doing that. We have the Ek Kene and the Gobe which come in different measurements. I use a compass when I have to draw circular moulds. It takes me around half an hour to one hour to create a mould.”

Having been in existence for over seven decades and in the North of the city which is practically the hub of heritage sandesh-making several notable traditional sweet shop remain his clients. He says,

“Girish Chandra Dey and Nakur Chandra Nandy, Balaram Mullick and Radharaman Mullick, Bancharam, and Felu Modak” are regulars in ordering moulds. While “ Durga Puja to Bhai Phonta is the peak time when mould orders pick up, the rest of the year goes on with Poila Baishak, Jamai Sasthi, weddings, Annaprashan etc.” Some of the most demanding traditional moulds are of Saankh Sandesh, Jolbhora, and Aata Sandesh but with time customers demanded a shift from the traditional to newer designs. And when that happened he accepted the challenge, “ I tried designing a new mould and saw if it would work. It did. And now I make both traditional and ones which come on-demand from customers.”

Opening up about customisation he says, “Sometimes they give me reference designs and at other times they tell me their requirements and I give them a design from my side. If it works for them, we carry on.”