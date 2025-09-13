Kolkata’s Art Exposure gallery resumes focus on modernist Bhunath Mukherjee’s portraits

Before going deeper into the actual display at the gallery, it is important to understand the man behind the art. Trained in the Government School of Art, Calcutta in 1935, he stuck to oil on canvas as his medium for life. Seventeen years later, he visited London for further training at the Royal Academy and one can see subtle changes in his works post the training. Even though Mukherjee painted both landscapes and portraits, the perimeter of this exhibition was limited to his portraits only.

One cannot miss out his interpretation of the legendary Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore where he is shown in a contemplative mood with his eyes lowered and brows together. While it may seem he is staring into nothingness or space, it is this emptiness that became the inspiration for Tagore to build the legacy that he did. Upon closer look, one can see the finer details painted by Mukherjee where each strand of his beard and hair are visibly countable, making one understand how important finer lines were for the artist.