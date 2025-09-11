Back to the roots

No chat would have been complete without talking about the ancestral house of Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay. What is more exciting for his readers and heritage enthusiasts is that the house is slowly being restored to preserve a very important piece of Bengali legacy. But this surely comes with its own sets of challenges.

Banerjee comments, " The house already has a lot of visitors every day. Say 10-50, and it grows over the weekends. Also, the house isn't in the suburbs. One has to travel well into the interiors of Bengal to reach it. This surprises me because he is incredibly popular and celebrated even today. The local relate their identity to him. Over the years, people - from near and far - visited just the house with nothing much to see in it. That made me think , that its my duty to set up something there. Say, even a set of posters with information. My goal is to eventually get actual objects used by him which at the moment is substituted with fascismili copies."

"Bandyopadhyay himself would have been very against ticketed entry to his house today and neither do I want so. that is the primary reason to introudce the products to crowd -fund restroration." However, more than that, this thought makes Bandyopadhyay truly a people's author where they play their part in giving back to maintaining his legacy.

With Bandyopadhyay's birth anniversary coming up tomorrow, Banerjee discloses the plan. " There will be a celebration throughout Spetmber 12-14. Setember 12 is his birthday, and September 14 marking his Bengali Birthday. Right now I'm setting up a series of posters, family photographs and all. Most people query about anything that they can take back home. Somethings that people can affordably purchase will be there. This year we will soft announce this."

Before signing off, he gave us anecdotes from the progress of the restiration," It takes a lot of time to set up and restore the house specially because the sense of time is slow. Also, the house where he grew up as a child, which is just two buildings away, is also in a dilapidated state. I am also trying to secure that place too. There are several human encroachments in the area, including people becoming visibly upset over not being able to graze their goats on that land. So, managing this is a continuous process, but I'm quite confident that in the next few years there will be more things to see.”