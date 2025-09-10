Why should you make a stop at FN Souza’s retrospective at this premier gallery in Kolkata?

A retrospective exhibition not only introduces an artist to newer audience, but also to the veterans in newer light. For those who are unversed with Souza, the artist who spent most of his life living and working in the West - England and New York to be precise- always identified himself as an Indian artist. He was the founder and pioneering spirit of the Progressive Artists’ Group (PAG) and lived proudly with his Portuguese - Goan descent.

However, what is very interesting about FN Souza is despite having lived in the centre-point of various cultural identities, he did not allow them to reflect on his works nor create a separate style of art which influenced by multiculturalism. However, upon close analysis of his works on paper one can safely conclude that he had been free and independent with his pen as compared to his brush on canvas.