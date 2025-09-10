Why should you make a stop at FN Souza’s retrospective at this premier gallery in Kolkata?

Even after almost two decades after his passing, Francis Newton Souza (FN Souza) is still as relevant in the world of art and creativity as he was before 2002. A retrospective of his last two decades including his works and archival materials have been curated and put on display by Emami Art, Kolkata for the viewers to get to know this pioneer artist slightly better. Titled, FN Souza: Drawings and Chemical Alterations, the displays fill the room with his trademark style of linear figuration starting from 1984 onwards.
A retrospective exhibition not only introduces an artist to newer audience, but also to the veterans in newer light. For those who are unversed with Souza, the artist who spent most of his life living and working in the West - England and New York to be precise- always identified himself as an Indian artist. He was the founder and pioneering spirit of the Progressive Artists’ Group (PAG) and lived proudly with his Portuguese - Goan descent.
However, what is very interesting about FN Souza is despite having lived in the centre-point of various cultural identities, he did not allow them to reflect on his works nor create a separate style of art which influenced by multiculturalism. However, upon close analysis of his works on paper one can safely conclude that he had been free and independent with his pen as compared to his brush on canvas.
Says Richa Agarwal, CEO, Emami Art that the exhibition highlights, “F.N. Souza’s late works on paper, focusing on the final two decades of his life—a period marked by renewed ties to India, especially Bengal. His powerful drawings and experiments with chemical alterations on magazine paper from this era reveal a bold, evolving vision. Alongside these works, rare archival materials provide historical context that deepens our understanding of Souza’s late style.”
In the 1960s he invented his own techniques of chemical altercations on magazine papers and this makes up a major part of the ongoing exhibition. What he did was use chemical solution to change the colours and writings of pre-published magazine paper and topped it with his own artwork. Thus, the results were a creative symphony of both pre-published work and his own art. Both forms were always in harmony, never going against each other. He started with simple experiments but as the days went by and he was confident of his medium of expressions, they started taking complex turns.
One can also find placed two important portraits - Souza’s portrait of Srimati Lal and Srimati Lal’s portrait of Souza. Srimati Lal was known as Souza’s muse since the 1990s and a close friend. The exhibition is just not a reflection of Souza’s works, but of works during his last two decades where he re-discovered his bond with the country, like never before.
What: FN Souza: Drawings and Chemical Alterations
Where: Emami Art, Anandapur, Kolkata
When: till October 18, 2025
