Arnika Ahldag appointed as the new director of MAP Bengaluru

Aside from curatorial practice, Ahldag is also recognised for her cross-disciplinary projects and pedagogic work. She has been a participant of the Mobile Academy Berlin and has instructed art history and curatorial practice at the Jindal School of Liberal Arts and Humanities and the National School of Drama. Prior to MAP, she co-founded the Feminist Syllabus as part of a workshop series, reflecting a decade-long commitment to building critical and socially engaged art practices.

Arnika Ahldag said, “I am deeply honoured by the trust placed in me to lead MAP into its next chapter. I am grateful for the dedication and vision of the team that has made the museum what it is today, and I will ensure that their talent, creativity and commitment shine. As Director, I look forward to extending my academic networks to strengthen MAP’s scholarship and research, deepening critical conversations around art and its histories. Above all, I care deeply for artists and will work to ensure that MAP remains a space that supports, amplifies and stands alongside them. Together with the MAP community, I am excited to carry this mission forward.”

Commenting on the announcement, Abhishek Poddar, Founder and President of MAP, said, “At its heart, MAP is about education and engagement with the arts, and there’s no one better than Arnika to lead us in this journey. I am confident that we are in strong, capable hands as we continue to make MAP the most open and accessible museum in the country. I would also like to express my gratitude to Harish Vasudevan, who has served as Acting Director of MAP during this time. We are indebted to him for his generous and wise leadership as we sought our new Director.”