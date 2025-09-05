Sibaprasad Karchaudhuri’s ongoing exhibition in Kolkata explores the depth between lived experiences and minimalistic abstractism

When one talks about abstract art today, inevitably, one of the notable names that comes first to the mind is that of Karchaudhuri. Unlike many of his contemporaries, who, after academically orienting themselves with art, took a detour to other forms, finally arriving at abstract art, Karchaudhuri was determined from the very beginning to choose this genre as his canvas of work.

The River in the Sky stands out in the themes because it pours in the artist's own encounters with people, places, memories, and experiences of cultures, and represents them through his unique style of abstract art. While looking at his canvases one would find colours like peach and brown to be the most prominent ones, however inspired by the local rural tribal culture of Bhagalpur, some of his series turn vibrant with more colours. His grammar of art also rests in minimalism, with slight shapes depicting characters or figures.