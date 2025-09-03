Have you heard of Ajay Kumar Mattewada? His tiny sculptures can only be seen through a microscope

A

Many of my sculptures are special, but a few are very close to my heart. One such piece is the ‘Dandi March’ micro sculpture inside the eye of a needle. Created as a tribute to the historic march led by Mahatma Gandhi, it shows him walking with a stick in hand, followed by his companions — all crafted in extreme miniature form. This artwork is currently displayed at the National Salt Satyagraha Memorial (NSSM) in Dandi, Gujarat. The museum was inaugurated by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in 2019, where he personally viewed my sculpture through a microscope and appreciated it.

Another favourite is ‘Natarajaswamy’, a micro sculpture of Lord Shiva as Nataraja performing the Tandava dance inside a needle’s eye. This was especially challenging to create, as it required technical precision, patience, and intense visual focus. I intricately carved every hand gesture, foot movement, and the surrounding ring of fire (crafted from 24-carat gold). The sculpture measures just 700 microns (0.7 mm) in height, while the dwarf demon Apasmara beneath Shiva’s foot is only 90 microns tall. It took me three months and 145 hours to complete. So delicate is the piece that even a small breath could destroy it. For me, it is a divine fusion of spiritual belief and artistic skill.

I also created ‘The Last Supper’, inspired by Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece. Inside the eye of a needle, I sculpted Jesus and his 12 disciples at their final meal, each figure just 700 microns tall. The work took five months, with 6 – 8 hours of effort daily. I paid special attention to details such as folds in their clothes and sandals. The plates and glasses on the table were made from 24-carat gold, with plates measuring around 40 microns and glasses about 110 microns.

Another unique creation is ‘Movie Making in the Eye of the Needle’. Films bring us entertainment, inspiration, and history, but behind every frame lies the hard work of countless people. Having close ties with the film fraternity, I wanted to honor their dedication. This micro sculpture, presented at the Global Art Awards in Shanghai in 2020, made me a finalist in the sculpture category, representing India alongside artists from Spain, Ukraine, Netherlands, and Dubai. The piece measured just 1.05 mm to 0.78 mm in height and 0.20 mm to 0.16 mm in width.

Apart from these, I have created sculptures like a man riding a bicycle on an eyelash, animals and birds inside needle eyes, and figures on needle tips. Each work is unique, even I cannot recreate a sculpture once it is complete.