Have you heard of Ajay Kumar Mattewada? His tiny sculptures can only be seen through a microscope
Have you heard of micro art? It may sound intriguing and it truly is. Artist Ajay Kumar Mattewada, internationally known for his intricate micro artworks, has captivated audiences with his creativity and exceptional skill. Celebrating sculpture as a pure art form, he strives to elevate it every day through his micro creations. While his work continues to garner recognition worldwide, CE spoke with him about his journey so far and his vision for the future.
Excerpts
Tell us about your passion for art.
I have been practising micro art since I was 13 years old. Coming from a goldsmith family, the craft was in my blood. That inherited knowledge led me toward the path of micro sculpture. Whenever I work on this art form, I enter a state similar to silent meditation, it pulls me into deep concentration.
Tell us about your artistic journey.
My journey began 40 years ago in Warangal. At 13, I started learning gold ornament making from my father, the late Shri Mattewada Venkata Chary, a freedom fighter. He used to carve sculptures on seeds (guruvinda ginja), and inspired by him, I began painting on grains of rice. In 1991, when the then Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nedurumalli Janardhan Reddy, visited Warangal, I created a micro artwork with the message ‘Welcome AP CM Sri Janardhan Reddy to Warangal’ along with an image of the Kakatiya Kala Thoranam, and presented it to him. Later, I created and gifted micro portraits on rice grains of former Prime Ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee, PV Narasimha Rao, various Chief Ministers, and other eminent personalities.
Over the years, I sculpted Ramappa sculptures on matchsticks, created artworks using ivory, and crafted the world’s smallest gold lock with seven levers — a piece that entered the Limca Book of Records in 2003. I later went on to make the smallest gold fan, a miniature violin, and the smallest pair of scissors, all of which also earned recognition in the Limca Book of Records.
Around 25 years ago, I read about British artist Willard Wigan, who creates microscopic sculptures inside the eye of a needle. His work deeply inspired me. Determined to master this craft, I practised for nearly a decade before I could sculpt inside a needle’s eye. Since then, my micro artworks have been exhibited at state, national, and international levels.
Most recently, I participated in World Art Dubai 2024, an international exhibition. Today, I feel proud that my art has received recognition across the globe. What gives me even greater joy is that the very artist who inspired me, Willard Wigan, has now seen my work and appreciated it.
How did the idea of doing this art come to you?
The idea behind micro art is to present objects that are normally visible to the naked eye in an incredibly tiny, almost invisible form — to prove that even a sculpture can be created inside the eye of a needle. My goal is to demonstrate that possibility. This art form demands immense patience, precision, and determination. Every sculpture tells a silent story. It reveals a hidden world of creativity that cannot be seen with the naked eye, but comes alive when viewed through a microscope.
Is this a challenge? Did you face any difficulties in the beginning?
Yes, it’s an enormous challenge. The tools needed for this art aren’t available in the market, so I had to design and make many of them myself. For my sculptures, I use soft wax, plastic powder, tiny nylon threads, and even silkworm hair for painting. I work with delicate instruments that can bend or break with just a breath. Each micro sculpture inside the eye of a needle takes me about three to four months to complete, with 8 to 12 hours of work every day. For extremely fine detailing, I often hold my breath, which sometimes causes headaches or eye strain. At times, I don’t even switch on a fan, because even a speck of dust can disturb the work. Though the process is filled with difficulties, the joy of completing a piece makes me forget all the struggles. My sculptures, measured in microns, can only be seen through a microscope.
How did you feel when you received a world record?
It brought me immense joy and gave me the motivation to continue my artistic journey with greater passion. It felt incredible to see my art gain global recognition. I put my heart into every sculpture, and my only wish is that people appreciate them when they see them. That appreciation alone brings me happiness. I feel there is no greater reward.
Tell us about your favourite sculptures.
Many of my sculptures are special, but a few are very close to my heart. One such piece is the ‘Dandi March’ micro sculpture inside the eye of a needle. Created as a tribute to the historic march led by Mahatma Gandhi, it shows him walking with a stick in hand, followed by his companions — all crafted in extreme miniature form. This artwork is currently displayed at the National Salt Satyagraha Memorial (NSSM) in Dandi, Gujarat. The museum was inaugurated by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in 2019, where he personally viewed my sculpture through a microscope and appreciated it.
Another favourite is ‘Natarajaswamy’, a micro sculpture of Lord Shiva as Nataraja performing the Tandava dance inside a needle’s eye. This was especially challenging to create, as it required technical precision, patience, and intense visual focus. I intricately carved every hand gesture, foot movement, and the surrounding ring of fire (crafted from 24-carat gold). The sculpture measures just 700 microns (0.7 mm) in height, while the dwarf demon Apasmara beneath Shiva’s foot is only 90 microns tall. It took me three months and 145 hours to complete. So delicate is the piece that even a small breath could destroy it. For me, it is a divine fusion of spiritual belief and artistic skill.
I also created ‘The Last Supper’, inspired by Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece. Inside the eye of a needle, I sculpted Jesus and his 12 disciples at their final meal, each figure just 700 microns tall. The work took five months, with 6 – 8 hours of effort daily. I paid special attention to details such as folds in their clothes and sandals. The plates and glasses on the table were made from 24-carat gold, with plates measuring around 40 microns and glasses about 110 microns.
Another unique creation is ‘Movie Making in the Eye of the Needle’. Films bring us entertainment, inspiration, and history, but behind every frame lies the hard work of countless people. Having close ties with the film fraternity, I wanted to honor their dedication. This micro sculpture, presented at the Global Art Awards in Shanghai in 2020, made me a finalist in the sculpture category, representing India alongside artists from Spain, Ukraine, Netherlands, and Dubai. The piece measured just 1.05 mm to 0.78 mm in height and 0.20 mm to 0.16 mm in width.
Apart from these, I have created sculptures like a man riding a bicycle on an eyelash, animals and birds inside needle eyes, and figures on needle tips. Each work is unique, even I cannot recreate a sculpture once it is complete.
Which sculpture received the highest appreciation?
Every sculpture I’ve made has been received with great admiration. People are often astonished, wondering how such tiny yet detailed works are possible. Last year, the US Consulate in Hyderabad invited me as a special guest during their 248th US Independence Day celebrations. They honoured me with a Winner’s Award for my entry in the ‘US–India Space Cooperation 2024’ Visual Art Competition. Being recognised on such a platform was truly special. Today, I am among the very few artists in the world who create micro art inside the eye of a needle.
How do you plan to take your art forward?
My vision is to bring this rare art form to a wider audience. With the right support and sponsorships, I hope to organise exhibitions on national and international platforms. Ultimately, my dream is to establish a museum dedicated entirely to micro art, where people can witness and appreciate this intricate world of creativity.
