In memory of a mentor: the return of K.S Kulkarni’s works

Modernism with a folk touch

The exhibition has been divided into several categories–abstract, landscapes, still life, and figurative works, comprising both black-and-white drawings and coloured pieces. With modernist techniques and traditional motifs, his work recalls European mosaics and Cubism.

The artist’s compositions were also influenced by tribal and folk traditions. “Though he was inspired by adivasi and folk art, yet he made it look very contemporary. Even today, when you see his works, they look modern and relevant,” the gallerist says.

One of the paintings, titled ‘Flute Player’, shows a flutist dressed in soft-toned orange and yellow. The figure has been outlined using feathery, black strokes. The blue background, speckled with white dots, provides prominence to the subject.

Another painting, ‘Mother and Child’, depicts a mother holding her baby. The mother has a round face, and wide, calm eyes. She is wrapped in a bright red drape, while the child, with similar eyes lies across her arms, looking upward.

In most of his artworks, Kulkarni uses thick outlines, and slightly textured backgrounds. Subtle, bright, and dark tones, all find a place on his canvas.