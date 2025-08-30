Three self-taught artists come together to present the Medley 3 art show!

Arun KT presents Prayers of Dragonflies — a series born from childhood wonder and a deep belief in the interdependence of life. His bold, exuberant palette becomes a hymn.

What drew you to this subject and its symbolism?

Dragonflies were a source of immense joy in my childhood, flitting in and out of my window. Today, in our Anthropocene era, they are increasingly absent. For me, they have become both memory and metaphor: a prayer for the coming of a Symbiocene, an age where life thrives again in interdependence. The Jain tenet paras paropagraho jivanam — all life is interdependent — echoes through this series. Each dragonfly I paint is both a reminder and a plea: that joy, lightness and balance must return.

Colour seems central to your artistic identity. How do you approach colour as emotion and language in this body of work?

Joy is simple and so are my colours. I work with direct, bold strokes and uncluttered palettes because I want the feeling to be immediate. A flash of red on yellow or green on deep blue needs no translation. Colour, for me, is not decorative. It is emotional language. It carries the urgency and purity of joy, which I want to preserve in its simplest form.