Vastrabharana 2025 reimagines traditional handloom and handicrafts

Weavers and designers have been encouraged to experiment — presenting motifs from imagination, mythical creatures, dreamlike landscapes or optical play in their designs. The visual storytelling is stronger than ever, with displays and communication reflecting this theme. The aim is not just to showcase craft but also its ability to inspire wonder.

“Visitors will witness fantastical flowers, talismanic motifs and surreal details — whether through a hand-painted kalamkari sari depicting a scene from the Ramayana, single and double ikats from Andhra/Telangana, Odisha and Gujarat, shimmering indigenous silks like muga, eri and kosa or silver jewellery and semi-precious stones inspired by mythological forms and nature,” she shares.