Vastrabharana 2025 reimagines traditional handloom and handicrafts

While Vastrabharana has always highlighted India’s rich handloom and handcrafted traditions, this year’s edition has a distinct curatorial focus on fantasy and illusion. Returning this weekend for its annual flagship exhibition and sale, this celebrated event by the non-profit Crafts Council of Karnataka has new offerings this year, too! “The central theme for Vastrabharana 2025 is Illusion and Fantasy. It celebrates imagination, storytelling and skill in textiles and jewellery. Participating artisans have been invited to blur the line between the real and the imagined through layered motifs, playful use of colour and pattern and references to myths and dreams,” begins Padmaja Sakhamuri, convenor.
Weavers and designers have been encouraged to experiment — presenting motifs from imagination, mythical creatures, dreamlike landscapes or optical play in their designs. The visual storytelling is stronger than ever, with displays and communication reflecting this theme. The aim is not just to showcase craft but also its ability to inspire wonder.
“Visitors will witness fantastical flowers, talismanic motifs and surreal details — whether through a hand-painted kalamkari sari depicting a scene from the Ramayana, single and double ikats from Andhra/Telangana, Odisha and Gujarat, shimmering indigenous silks like muga, eri and kosa or silver jewellery and semi-precious stones inspired by mythological forms and nature,” she shares.
Many artisans are creating exclusive pieces inspired by the Illusion & Fantasy theme. Highlights are special jamdani motifs depicting mythical or imagined flora and fauna. Handpainted and hand-embroidered saris featuring fantastical narratives. Bandhani, eco-prints and shibori experiments designed to evoke dreamscapes. And revival pieces such as rare benarasi and chanderi motifs. This year features over 50 craftspeople and designers from across India.
Some of the participating names include handloom and textiles: Alankrit (chikankari), Bidisha Bhaduri (kantha & batik), Ereena (ikat eri silk), Vriksh Designs (Odisha ikat & jala), Ssaha (khadi jamdani), Murali Sari Emporium (Pochampally Telia Rumal), Sheikh Patola Art (patan patola), Kubsa (khun & ilkal), Vankar Vishrambhai Valji (bhujodi), Padmaja (tangaliya), Kosala Livelihood Foundation (kosa silk) and more. “We also have printing and dyeing tradition representatives such as Sufiyan Khatri (ajrakh), Mohammed Aarif Khatri (bagh prints), 2Up2Down Textiles (shibori), Studio Syu (block prints) and Econic (ecoprinting). For Jewellery, shop from Aham (contemporary silver), Flames of the Forest (silver), Madad Ali (lac bangles) and Kailash Patwa (thread jewellery),” she lists.
What makes this festival stand out from others? Is it just that the event is curated by members of the Crafts Council of Karnataka? Well, No. Vastrabharana focuses on authenticity, craftsmanship and alignment with the theme of the year.
Artisans and designers are selected based on the quality of their handwork and materials, their ability to interpret tradition with imagination and regional representation. The mix includes both master craftspeople and innovative designers to ensure a rich and diverse showcase.
Entry free. September 3-7, 10 am - 7.30 pm. At Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, Kumarakrupa Road.