Room with a view: scenes from the Delhi Contemporary Art Week

Eccentric icons

On another corner, Bengaluru-based artist Indu Anthony presented ‘Cecilia’ed’, a photograph series of an octogenarian named Cecilia. In one frame, she smokes with pink flowers tucked into her hair. In another, she wears a shimmering violet dress, holding a tomato and sunglasses.

Anthony’s practice often explores women’s safety in public spaces; here, Cecilia becomes an unlikely muse. The photographs, taken in her home, blur the line between ordinary domesticity and staged flamboyance, with everyday objects like paint cans or her cat entering the frame. With Cecilia at the centre, Anthony disrupts normative notions of gender representation in public, while also poking at herd mentality and celebrity culture.

Violence recast

Represented by Shrine Empire is Bangladeshi artist Begum Tayeba Lipi, who has contributed sculptural works fashioned from razor blades, continuing her long engagement with the material. In her works, ‘I Am Old School’ takes the form of a pair of stilettos, while ‘Together’ resembles an iron and table. Lipi has long used blades to highlight issues of female identity and the history of violence, transforming the object long associated with both domesticity and danger into sculptures drawing from childhood memories of her brothers buying blades for the midwife.

Art as assertion

Blueprint12 highlighted the Aravani Art Project, led by artist Poornima Sukumar in collaboration with trans and cis women. Two works stood out: ‘Leisurely Saree’ and ‘Clap’. In ‘Leisurely Saree’ by Nandini, Kanchana, Varsha and Murugan, a woman drapes fabric around herself while two others look on. The scene, awash in bright reds and blues, celebrates joy and collectivity while simultaneously demanding visibility for trans identities in public space. In ‘Clap’, by artists Prarthana, Jyothi, and Hamsa Sriram, four women perform the traditional clap associated with South Asia’s transgender communities. The gesture functions as communication, assertion, and defiance.