This art exhibition in Chennai brings back the ancient arts

Walking into a room full of older artworks can be a magical feeling. These artworks carry not just the brushstrokes and textures of their makers, but also the dust of decades and memories flown to the paper. Chhaya Rekha Bhava: Tales from the Southern Line, now on display in the city, takes us through a similar journey. The exhibition pulls together a collection of works by three seminal figures of Indian modernism—Laxma Goud, Thota Vaikuntam, and DLN Reddy—offering viewers a chance to witness their early experiments, their struggles with line and shadow, and the first sparks of what would later define their individual voices.

This exhibition brings together the works of veteran artists from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Curator Sharan Apparao, who has worked closely with all three artists over the years, calls this exhibition a labour of love. “All of them went to Baroda, all of them did figurative works. They actually set the trend of mentoring the next generation of Andhra artists,” she explains. For her, bringing these early works together was as much about preservation as it was about education. “Very rarely, even for me, is it possible to see such early works together. That’s why I wanted to share it with Chennai.”