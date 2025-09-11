Calcutta Painters’ group exhibition, Anthropomorphic, dwells on the relation between nature and mankind

From paintings on the walls or sculptures on the stands, the Calcutta Painters group exhibition, Anthropomorphic, which had its inauguration last evening at the Ganges Art Gallery, is a culmination of months of hard work and vivid thought processes that are now open to the viewers' perception. Participating artists include Jogen Chowdhury, Sibaprasad Kar Chaudhuri, Subrata Ghosh, Susanta Chakraborty, Gautam Bhowmik, Rakesh Sadhak, and Anup Mondal. The exhibition displays the recent works of the members of this orgaisation, which has seen an evolution in the field of art and creativity since the formation of the group almost 61 years ago.
Each canvas, sculpture, and even metal on display tells a story of its own.
Stories from the seaside
Subrata Ghosh, whose canvases spell out his travels around the seaside and range from classic monochromes to vibrant hues, spoke to Indulge on the thoughts and stories behind the artworks. He says, “The canvases are arranged as per a journey- from black and white shades to colours. I have consciously arranged it such. My extensive travel experiences around the seaside, from Africa to the Mediterranean are captured through a humane expression which are also at the same time reflected through nature. These experiences, coupled with the thought that the entire sea is a part of me, are brought out on my canvas.”
Through the open mind
Sculptor Rakesh Sadhak, who works with bronze, has to his credit several sculptures. One that strikingly caught our eyes was a man holding an open window with birds sitting on it. When asked about the same, he mentions, “Though I am a resident of South Kolkata, I have a special place in my heart for the charm of North Kolkata. When we used to draw as students, we picked up on various heritage elements from the North, which inevitably included a lot of windows. Apart from that, windows are also an essential part of human life. The more open the window of the mind is, the more liberal a person is.”
He further elucidates on using bronze as his medium, “I like working with bronze as my medium of sculpting art. There is a lot of art history associated with this process. I try to take this medium to the people through keeping my works simple and understandable.”
Life’s uncertainties
Anup Mondal works with aluminium, focusing on the uncertainties in human life. He says, “ I use the process of welding to make my sculptures. I noticed that I can play with the texture of aluminium when I apply the principles of gas welding to it. Basically, these are my drawings, which come to fruition through the process of welding. Most themes vary on the uncertainties of human life.” His displays include a human bust, a study table, a human figure separated by four aluminium blocks, and others.
Art lovers can head over to the exhibition till September 20, 2025, to experience, visually and sensorially, some of the finest art displays, simple yet with strong concepts that are easily identifiable, relatable, and start interacting with the viewer to form their own dialogue. And most importantly, as the title of the exhibition suggests, it blends human and nature, through creativity and dialogue, giving birth to images and conversations that need to be started.
What: Anthropomorphic
Where: Ganges Art Gallery
When: till September 20, 2025
