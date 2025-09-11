Calcutta Painters’ group exhibition, Anthropomorphic, dwells on the relation between nature and mankind

Each canvas, sculpture, and even metal on display tells a story of its own.

Stories from the seaside

Subrata Ghosh, whose canvases spell out his travels around the seaside and range from classic monochromes to vibrant hues, spoke to Indulge on the thoughts and stories behind the artworks. He says, “The canvases are arranged as per a journey- from black and white shades to colours. I have consciously arranged it such. My extensive travel experiences around the seaside, from Africa to the Mediterranean are captured through a humane expression which are also at the same time reflected through nature. These experiences, coupled with the thought that the entire sea is a part of me, are brought out on my canvas.”