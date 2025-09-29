Art

The Art of Embroidery pays tribute to artisans and the age-old craftsmanship

While we talk of embroidery with great admiration or sometimes nonchalantly due to its abundance, have you ever thought of pausing and going deep into this age-old art form? Pulling and pushing colourful threads through a needle on canvas or fabric creates some of the most intricate, vibrant and grand designs which remain etched in the memories forever.

Taking the crux of this traditional craft to canvas is the art exhibition – The Art of Embroidery, currently on display at Gallery Art Motif. It is presented by Atelier Nandini Sawhny and Aisha Jameel along with a team of kaarigars (artisans) Syed Anisur Rahman, Sheikh Abu Bakkar, Syed Amir Ali, Syed Nazir Ali, Sheikh Raju, and Syed Ershad Ali.

What makes it worth dropping by at The Art of Embroidery exhibition in New Delhi?

Inspired by the kalpvriksha of the flowering tree which draws its roots deep in Indian mythology as the tree of fulfilling wishes, The Art of Embroidery depicts motifs inspired by nature. The painting of this tree became the precursor to many embroidered works inspired from it. In fact, if you think of it drawing parallels with embroideries found on apparels and garments most of them form intricate floral or nature –based motifs.

Upon closer inspection one would also find how this traditional craft is to some extent also inspired by English crewel work. Moreover, hand-painted and dyed kalamkari motifs also contribute to its images. Throughout the exhibition you would find the base which is made of fabric and screen printed with motifs on which embroidery has then been painstakingly done.

Embroidery also comes in various forms. The ones displayed at this exhibition are fine chain stitches which are made with a combination of leather and the artisan’s awl called aari. This is particularly found in the embroidery culture of Gujarat. Each embroidery on display is thus shaped by the interpretation of the designers and the kaarigars making them very unique.

The motifs – mostly floral and drawn from nature- show depth of Persian, Chinese and European cultural touches. The palette includes muted tones like beige on cotton and linen, while the threads used are those of silk. The exhibition is a tribute to not only this age-old craftsmanship but also to those who have still kept it alive through changing times.

What: The Art of Embroidery

Where: Gallery Art Motif, New Delhi

When: till November 8, 2025

Timings: 10 am – 6 pm (Monday – Saturday)

