The Art of Embroidery pays tribute to artisans and the age-old craftsmanship

While we talk of embroidery with great admiration or sometimes nonchalantly due to its abundance, have you ever thought of pausing and going deep into this age-old art form? Pulling and pushing colourful threads through a needle on canvas or fabric creates some of the most intricate, vibrant and grand designs which remain etched in the memories forever.

Taking the crux of this traditional craft to canvas is the art exhibition – The Art of Embroidery, currently on display at Gallery Art Motif. It is presented by Atelier Nandini Sawhny and Aisha Jameel along with a team of kaarigars (artisans) Syed Anisur Rahman, Sheikh Abu Bakkar, Syed Amir Ali, Syed Nazir Ali, Sheikh Raju, and Syed Ershad Ali.

What makes it worth dropping by at The Art of Embroidery exhibition in New Delhi?