EDITIONS 2 unites artists across India, celebrating resilience, memory and tradition through printmaking

Under the warm lights of Chitramayee State Gallery of Art, the hum of conversations mingled with the quiet intensity of prints on display as 30 artists from 14 states came together for EDITIONS 2. Curated by Annapurna M and Attri Chetan, the group exhibition celebrated a centuries-old technique with contemporary voices. From corals of Andaman to farmlands of Telangana, each artist’s work carried a personal story, turning the space into a dialogue of memory, movement and meaning.

Attri Chetan, Uttarakhand (Artist and curator)

We began planning this exhibition last year, first searching for galleries and then pitching the idea of a printmaking show with workshops, which is rarely seen. Having worked with Annapurna M earlier, I reached out and she introduced the concept to the Chitramayee State Gallery of Art, who happily supported and even sponsored the venue. With artists from 14 states, the purpose was to connect communities through interaction, preserve traditional printmaking with a contemporary touch and foster genuine exchange. Alongside, I am showcasing eight of my works from a larger series of 50, which critique modern architecture, using a grey and yellow palette to symbolise darkness inside and freedom outside. Through printmaking, my minimalist and geometric compositions with linear textures invite quiet reflection and transform static forms into contemplative spaces, rooted in structure, order and the elegance of simplicity

Kethavath Vijay, Telangana (Artist)

My printmaking draws poetic parallels between cultivation and creation, as my process is patient, layered and grounded in everyday experience. Working with zinc plates and mixed media, I transform personal and collective histories into textured visual narratives that celebrate resilience, rural identity and the shared spirit of labour. For me, the inspiration has always been about forming landscapes. From childhood, I was closely connected with my family, where even though my parents had work and we had our studies; we always came back together and remained involved with the land. That discipline of being rooted in the soil stayed with me, and when I started my masters, I brought those memories into my practice and became involved in printmaking, which felt different.

Divya Kakani, Rajasthan (Artist)

I chose drypoint because many printmaking techniques are quite toxic, whereas drypoint uses very little and still allows me to create fine lines that suit my work. The theme of my work is nature, especially the movement within it, even when it appears still in a print, photograph or painting. My series ‘A Seeming Stillness’ reflects that quiet movement and connection, while the use of negative space, inspired by Japanese prints, invites viewers to pause and reflect. I blend traditional techniques, especially drypoint, with contemporary storytelling, often drawing from personal narratives.

Sita Kerketta, Andaman & Nicobar Islands (Artist)

I am from the Andaman Islands, where I grew up playing on the beaches, and I’m always inspired by the small things around me. I work with different themes, and if you look at the centre, the corals in the sea with their bright colours and textures, I create all that because I am also different. Just as a stone changes shape when properly developed, that is how I work. I use the corals, their colours, the beach, the water and the sand in my work. Drawing inspiration from the sea and coastal rhythms, I use viscosity printing to explore resilience, movement and transformation, reflecting childhood joy and nature’s quiet strength.

Adarsh Palandi, Madhya Pradesh (Artist)

My practice has been in printmaking for many years, mainly through woodcut and etching, where carved wood blocks, used to take impressions, form the essence of woodcut, also called Xylography internationally. At one point, when I could not take prints or impressions, I decided to display the blocks directly instead, and the results turned out to be very good. This led to my plan of showcasing the engraved blocks directly, which shaped the theme of my exhibition and became a turning point in my creative process, focusing on how people connect with their surroundings through expressive imagery that reflects on moments shaped by outside influences and turns spaces into experiences, encouraging viewers to think about personal growth, relationships and shared human awareness.



— Story by Darshita Jain