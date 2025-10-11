Artist Aparna Banerjee’s solo art exhibition in Delhi is a constant return to the feminine force

These architectural forms echo the resilience of the feminine, which is serene, enduring, and radiant with quiet strength. Into this realm, the natural world flows: sacred flowers such as butterfly pea flower, lotus, and wild blossoms bloom through walls and thresholds, enlivening forgotten corners, just as women continually renew their narratives. Birds and animals, especially the peahen, deepen this symbolism. Unlike the flamboyant peacock, the peahen embodies strength with grace, beauty with dignity. Watchful and protective, she reminds us that womanhood is not performance, but profound presence.

“Together, these elements like flowers, peahens, animals, and sacred spaces, compose a visual language of abundance and endurance. They evoke women’s inner worlds: nurturing and foundational, where life is sustained, rituals flourish, and silent strength becomes the architecture upon which generations stand. My art is a meditation on this inner power, the resilience of women, like enduring architecture, carrying the essence of centuries not as burden, but as radiant legacy: survival, continuity, and strength”, she concludes.

Nature, too, is never decorative but insurgent. Aparajita (butterfly pea flower) creepers break through the geometry of stone, the peahen stands sentinel, u gzdnderstated where the peacock is ostentatious, but fierce in its watchfulness. There is a quiet refusal to perform; instead, a deep, dignified inhabiting of space. It calls to mind ecofeminist lineages, the idea that nature and womanhood share a history of both exploitation and unstoppable regeneration.

Where: Bikaner House, New Delhi

When: Till Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 11 am to 7 pm