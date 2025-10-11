Artist Aparna Banerjee’s solo art exhibition in Delhi is a constant return to the feminine force

A self-taught visual artist Aparna Banerjee’s solo art exhibition, The Sacred Wild, is a perspective on nature, stories and myths. Curated by Shubho Sengupta, the exhibition, which was inaugurated yesterday will be on till October 14, at Bikaner House, New Delhi.
As an artist, Aparna finds herself constantly returning to the feminine — not just as form, but as force. In The Sacred Wild, she explores this enduring strength through a visual language born of her travels, memories, and deep engagement with nature and myth. It is an exhibition of acrylics and watercolours that brings to life stories of inspiration and the beauty of nature.
This body of work began to take shape as she journeyed across the Silk Route and the Southern States of India...places steeped in silence, resilience, and stories whispered through stone, earth, and sky. What remained with her were not just landscapes, but the quiet strength of women she encountered, the wildness in stillness, and the symbols that tied it all together: the watchful deer, the rooted lotus, pomegranates ,the enduring pillars, and the mystical Ganda Berundah, the two-headed bird in Indian mythology that holds both conflict and harmony in its wingspan.
Aparna gives an idea about her creations, she says, "My practice emerges at the intersections of memory, architecture, and nature. I am drawn to timeless spaces like temple gates, frescoes, carved pillars and suchthat hold within them histories of endurance. These structures, weathered by time, embody womanhood itself: graceful, resilient, and silently powerful.
"In my canvases, architecture is not a backdrop but a body. Arches, thresholds, and ancient stone transform into intimate realms, spaces where women once gathered, prayed, or simply existed in harmony with the world”, she adds.
These architectural forms echo the resilience of the feminine, which is serene, enduring, and radiant with quiet strength. Into this realm, the natural world flows: sacred flowers such as butterfly pea flower, lotus, and wild blossoms bloom through walls and thresholds, enlivening forgotten corners, just as women continually renew their narratives. Birds and animals, especially the peahen, deepen this symbolism. Unlike the flamboyant peacock, the peahen embodies strength with grace, beauty with dignity. Watchful and protective, she reminds us that womanhood is not performance, but profound presence.
“Together, these elements like flowers, peahens, animals, and sacred spaces, compose a visual language of abundance and endurance. They evoke women’s inner worlds: nurturing and foundational, where life is sustained, rituals flourish, and silent strength becomes the architecture upon which generations stand. My art is a meditation on this inner power, the resilience of women, like enduring architecture, carrying the essence of centuries not as burden, but as radiant legacy: survival, continuity, and strength”, she concludes.
Nature, too, is never decorative but insurgent. Aparajita (butterfly pea flower) creepers break through the geometry of stone, the peahen stands sentinel, u gzdnderstated where the peacock is ostentatious, but fierce in its watchfulness. There is a quiet refusal to perform; instead, a deep, dignified inhabiting of space. It calls to mind ecofeminist lineages, the idea that nature and womanhood share a history of both exploitation and unstoppable regeneration.
Where: Bikaner House, New Delhi
When: Till Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 11 am to 7 pm
