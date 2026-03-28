Raye shares the pieces of advice she had once asked Taylor Swift

British singer-songwriter Raye went to fellow pop star Taylor Swift for some advice and was not disappointed! Both of them were present at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards which took place on Thursday, March 26, 2026 in Los Angeles.
Taylor was even seen dancing to with her fiancé Travis Kelce as Raye performed her hit number WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!. During a red-carpet interview at the awards ceremony, she was all praises for the American singer-songwriter.
Singer-songwriter Raye presented Taylor Swift with the Best Pop Album to Swift for The Life of a Showgirl at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. It was one of the seven awards she won on Thursday. Before ceremony began, Raye stopped for a chat on the carpet and reflected on her conversations with the 36-year-old star.
Talking about Taylor, Raye said, "I’ve had the pleasure of having a couple of beautiful conversations with her, and I really, really like her. She’s really, really lovely, so I hope I bump into her."
The 28-year-old musician then shared the two pieces of advice that she had received from Taylor after she asked her questions. "I was actually asking her, 'How do you do your show for three hours?' She has a three-hour show, which is insane! I was like, 'How do you do it?' And she was just giving me all the tea and tips."
Raye, known for her red lips, just like Taylor, continued, "I also asked about her red lipstick because you know, it never moves. The problem is when I sing, mine goes all over my face. So I was like, 'How do you do it?' She’s given me some tips."
After accepting her award from Raye, Taylor said that she is a huge fan of the British pop icon. In fact, Raye had even opened Taylor's iconic The Eras Tour show in London, back in 2024.
Raye, who has burst into the music scene with her exceptional vocals and unforgettable songs, released her second studio album, THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE, on Friday, March 27, 2026. The album has 17 tracks including collaborations with legendary film composer Hans Zimmer.