Raye shares the pieces of advice she had once asked Taylor Swift

Talking about Taylor, Raye said, "I’ve had the pleasure of having a couple of beautiful conversations with her, and I really, really like her. She’s really, really lovely, so I hope I bump into her."

The 28-year-old musician then shared the two pieces of advice that she had received from Taylor after she asked her questions. "I was actually asking her, 'How do you do your show for three hours?' She has a three-hour show, which is insane! I was like, 'How do you do it?' And she was just giving me all the tea and tips."

Raye, known for her red lips, just like Taylor, continued, "I also asked about her red lipstick because you know, it never moves. The problem is when I sing, mine goes all over my face. So I was like, 'How do you do it?' She’s given me some tips."

After accepting her award from Raye, Taylor said that she is a huge fan of the British pop icon. In fact, Raye had even opened Taylor's iconic The Eras Tour show in London, back in 2024.

Raye, who has burst into the music scene with her exceptional vocals and unforgettable songs, released her second studio album, THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE, on Friday, March 27, 2026. The album has 17 tracks including collaborations with legendary film composer Hans Zimmer.