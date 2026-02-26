Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding date: Does the big day fall on 'lucky 13?'

Swifties know the importance of the number "13" which has multiple connotations for the popstar, the most important being her birthday, which falls on December 13. To top it off, June 13, happens to be Taylor's half-birthday as well, which makes the date all the more believable.

The lovebirds will reportedly tie the knot in a dreamy wedding in Rhode Island with several high-profile guests present. Fans are eagerly awaiting the finalised wedding details and the internet will definitely glitch once the wedding pictures drop.

However, we must not count the eggs before they hatch, since there has been no official confirmation regarding the wedding yet and everything so far is just speculation and fans fishing out clues and connecting dots.

Although Taylor and Travis' relationship is one of the most publicised and talked about recently, they believe in keeping their personal life private and their wedding is definitely being kept under wraps.

As the reports circulate, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had a cute date night recently in New York City as the paparazzi spotted the couple holding hands, dressed in stylish winter attire. And Taylor definitely showed off the massive engagement ring!

Now, the world must wait before the couple reveal any details or hints about their upcoming wedding which may or may not happen on June 13.