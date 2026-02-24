All you need to know about Taylor Swift's look-alike, Ashley Leechin

Ashley Leechin began using social media, because she felt stress in her nursing career. In her videos, Ashley would post transformation videos where she performed Taylor Swift's songs with outfits inspired by Eras Tour. This helped her gain a lot of traction with her videos very quickly and she now has 229k followers on Instagram.

Though many have called Ashley Leechin as Taylor Swift’s look-alike, she does not see herself as a ‘catfish’ or an impersonation of the singer. In interviews, Ashley has voiced her frustration about accusations that she purposely changed her looks in order to look like Taylor. She is also alleged to do plastic surgery, adopt the same cats as Taylor Swift and mimic her facial expressions when holding a pen. But Ashely had denied all these allegations.

The Ambani family does not have a direct connection to this incident despite claims made on social media. This event was reportedly Ahana Raheja and Yash Patel's marriage. Both parties belong to the business community in Gujarat. The venue for the event was at Vantara, which is a rescue and rehabilitation centre for animals in Jamnagar. Anant Ambani manages the facility.