All you need to know about Taylor Swift's look-alike, Ashley Leechin

The rumours about Taylor Swift performing at a big wedding in Jamnagar recently are going viral. A tall, blonde woman wearing a gold shimmery dress can be seen dancing in a viral video from over the weekend at the event. There are many who think that the woman in the viral video looks like pop superstar Taylor Swift. It has recently been revealed that the woman in question is Ashley Leechin. Ashley is known on a worldwide for performing in events as Taylor Swift's look-alike.
Ashley Leechin, 29, is a nurse and mom of two children who is going viral as Taylor Swift’s doppelganger. She has been a fan of the Blank Space singer since age 13. Ashley states that she became increasingly aware of the similarities with Taylor after she began styling herself with that iconic red lips and blonde hair. According to her, most Internet commenters and users compare her to Taylor Swift and refer to them both as lookalikes when in fact she believes there are no intentional similarities.
Ashley Leechin began using social media, because she felt stress in her nursing career. In her videos, Ashley would post transformation videos where she performed Taylor Swift's songs with outfits inspired by Eras Tour. This helped her gain a lot of traction with her videos very quickly and she now has 229k followers on Instagram.
Though many have called Ashley Leechin as Taylor Swift’s look-alike, she does not see herself as a ‘catfish’ or an impersonation of the singer. In interviews, Ashley has voiced her frustration about accusations that she purposely changed her looks in order to look like Taylor. She is also alleged to do plastic surgery, adopt the same cats as Taylor Swift and mimic her facial expressions when holding a pen. But Ashely had denied all these allegations.
The Ambani family does not have a direct connection to this incident despite claims made on social media. This event was reportedly Ahana Raheja and Yash Patel's marriage. Both parties belong to the business community in Gujarat. The venue for the event was at Vantara, which is a rescue and rehabilitation centre for animals in Jamnagar. Anant Ambani manages the facility.