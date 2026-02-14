All you need to know about Shweana Poy Raiturcar, wife of Mukesh Ambani’s nephew Vikram Salgaocar

A creative powerhouse

Shweana is currently associated with a family office, where she specialises in creating one-of-a-kind commissioned pieces. Shweana’s approach to business is significantly focused on the ‘atelier’ approach, where storytelling and individual craftsmanship are prioritised over mass market retail.

A global education

However, her road to the highest rungs of the design world was paved with a globe-trotting education. Shweana’s educational background includes studying at The International School Bangalore before heading to Bentley University to study International Business. She later honed her technical skills at the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) as a graduate gemologist and refined her aesthetic eye at the prestigious Parsons School of Design in New York.

Elite industry ties

Significantly, Shweana’s professional network also included some of the other key members of the inner circle of the Ambani family even before the marriage. Shweana had been associated with Rosy Blue, a diamond business founded by Russell Mehta, the father of Shloka Mehta. Thus, the association itself speaks volumes about the seamless integration of Shweana into the elite circle of the Indian luxury industry.

The wedding itself has been a treat to watch, at least in the few glimpses that the social media has afforded us. Shweana and Vikram were surrounded by the rest of the family, including the regal-looking Nita Ambani in a stunning blue saree and Radhika Merchant in a bold lemon and white look. Shweana is a breath of fresh air in the otherwise glamorous and loud family, reminding us that even in the most talked-about family in India, space exists for quiet, creative brilliance.