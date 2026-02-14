Shweana Poy Raiturcar's no fabric lehenga at wedding to Vikram Salgaocar turns heads

Each panel of the lehenga has multiple interlacing techniques, and is layered with sculptural detailing, hand-cut peacock motifs and very subtle dimensional elements that give the metallic surface depth rather than shine-for-the-sake-of-shine. The choli is very architectural, and borrows from macramé techniques while a whisper-light dupatta offsets the structure with movement.

If you strip away the fabric, the embroidery becomes the garment itself.

The jewellery is designed by the bride, Shweana herself. With diamonds individually selected from Rosy Blue and crafted by KDZ, the pieces reflect the philosophy of what she was wearing: precise and deeply personal. Now, bridal couture often leans toward scale and spectacle, but this is so different. Because sometimes the most modern bridal statement isn’t a new silhouette. It’s the decision to remove the fabric entirely — and trust the craft to carry the weight.