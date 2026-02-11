Are Indian models becoming luxury’s new it factor?

Recently an engineer from Mumbai named Shubham Vaidkar walked for Giorgio Armani at Milan Fashion Week after quitting a conventional job to pursue modelling. His transformation from site plans to runway lights has gone viral, not just for the career pivot but for the representation of Indian talent that is no longer coming from traditional fashion pipelines alone. The industry is discovering faces through social media, side hustles and second lives.

Across Milan Fashion Week 2026, Indian models have appeared repeatedly across major labels. This is not a one time thing. India is one of the last large luxury markets that is still young, aspirational and digitally loud.

For decades, the industry defaulted to a narrow, vaguely European neutrality. Casting directors are now leaning into deeper skin tones and sharper facial characters. The Indian look is no longer being altered for global campaigns; it’s being positioned as distinctive. Today’s Indian models are architects, engineers, designers, students—people with parallel identities and global mobility. Bhavitha studied architecture and interactive design. Shubham discovered modelling during engineering.