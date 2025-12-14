Taylor Swift gives Eras Tour crew $197 million in bonuses, documentary reveals

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ tale of the Taylor Swift stage bonuses from the Eras Tour has become a main theme of the singer's record-breaking global tour wrap-up moments. It was revealed that Swift threw almost $197 million in bonuses to her touring crew. The handing over of the bonuses was part of an emotional gathering backstage, where Swift gave her personal thank-you notes to dancers, musicians, technicians, and the logistical staff who supported the multi-year Eras Tour. The Taylor Swift Eras Tour bonuses moment, captured in a new documentary, left several crew members noticeably shaken.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour bonuses highlight unprecedented crew compensation

On the strength of the tour, which lasted from March 2023 to late 2024, the Eras Tour became the biggest concert tour in history, with global ticket sales amounting to over $2 billion for nearly 150 concerts worldwide. In addition to performers, Swift's idea of throwing around the money in the form of bonuses and hence driving the total to about $197 million, included truckers, stagehands, lighting technicians, sound engineers, caterers, wardrobe teams, and security staff. Some truck drivers were reportedly handed six-figure bonus checks at the early stages of the tour.