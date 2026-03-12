Taylor Swift doubles her fortune to $2 billion, overtakes Kim Kardashian

Taylor Swift now has an estimated net worth of $2 billion! This makes her the world's second richest female celebrity, right after Oprah Winfrey who has a net worth of $3.2 billion. With Forbes latest estimation, Taylor has now officially overtaken Kim Kardashian.
Taylor Swift has officially overtaken Kim Kardashian to become the second richest female celebrity in the world. Years of successful albums, record-breaking tours and consistency has yielded some significant financial results for the pop star.
Of the $2 billion net worth, approximately $800 million is from tours and royalties, $600 million from her music catalogue and nearly $110 million real estate ownerships with several properties all over USA.
In October 2023, after the record shattering Eras Tour, Taylor Swift became the first musician to ever become a billionaire, largely through her work as a musician. The Eras Tour was a massive success, generating more than $2 billion in revenue. In fact, the tour even helped boost the economy of certain venues it went to.
Amidst her hugely successful tour, Taylor also re-recorded and released the "Taylor's Version" of her old albums and went on to regain ownership of the original records in May 2025. After a long fight, the pop icon was able to buy back the masters from Shamrock Capital to the first six albums that she had released in her career. The re-recorded albums were widely accepted and there was a noticeable boom in the streaming of songs.
Financially, the 36-year-old is the second highest paid musicians, while The Weeknd is the first and is No 21 on America's Richest self-made women.
