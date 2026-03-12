Taylor Swift doubles her fortune to $2 billion, overtakes Kim Kardashian

Of the $2 billion net worth, approximately $800 million is from tours and royalties, $600 million from her music catalogue and nearly $110 million real estate ownerships with several properties all over USA.

In October 2023, after the record shattering Eras Tour, Taylor Swift became the first musician to ever become a billionaire, largely through her work as a musician. The Eras Tour was a massive success, generating more than $2 billion in revenue. In fact, the tour even helped boost the economy of certain venues it went to.

Amidst her hugely successful tour, Taylor also re-recorded and released the "Taylor's Version" of her old albums and went on to regain ownership of the original records in May 2025. After a long fight, the pop icon was able to buy back the masters from Shamrock Capital to the first six albums that she had released in her career. The re-recorded albums were widely accepted and there was a noticeable boom in the streaming of songs.

Financially, the 36-year-old is the second highest paid musicians, while The Weeknd is the first and is No 21 on America's Richest self-made women.