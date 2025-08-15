Taylor Swift opens up about the ‘physical discomfort’ she went through during The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift had to get physical therapy post-performance. While Taylor Swift rocked the stage like a diva during her power-packed and nostalgic performances at the record-breaking Eras Tour, she had to go through some serious pain off it. Travis Kelce revealed that the singer had an entire recovery station in her hotel room, which even had toe spacers.

Adding to Travis, Taylor confessed, “I got an acupuncture mat”, to recover from the physical toll the performances would take on her. However, her fans were her priority and she was ready to brave through any adversity.

Talking about the massive commitment that the three-and-a-half-hour tour required, she added, “Making that a three-and-a-half-hour show at the beginning of the tour, it's like you can't be sick one day and then decide tonight it's going to be two-and-a-half hours.”

Taylor Swift misses her fans. Despite the gruelling schedule, Taylor Swift said that she does miss her fans and the experiences she had on the tour. “It was so special. It was the most formative time of my life. I learned so much about how far I can push myself if I set a goal,” the singer said.

Taylor Swift may have had a physically taxing time, but she would not change a thing about her beloved tour for which she had trained hard to endure the intensity.

The Eras Tour visited a staggering total of 21 countries with 149 shows that grossed over $2 billion —the highest ever!

While the Eras Tour might be over, brace yourself for the upcoming Taylor Swift album that the popstar recently announced in the same podcast.

