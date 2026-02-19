Disney refuses Kim Kardashian’s bid for Hannah Montana's blonde wig

Disney has reportedly declined Kim Kardashian’s attempt to purchase the original wig worn by Hannah Montana. It is that platinum-blonde disguise that turned Miley Cyrus into a double-life icon for a generation raised on flip phones and pop hooks.

Sources close to the situation say Kim Kardashian made inquiries about acquiring the hero wig used during the show’s original run on Disney Channel. Disney said it was not for sale.

Disney is now preparing a 20th anniversary celebration of Hannah Montana. The celebration includes a Disney+ special revisiting the series. Studios guard these objects like crown jewels, especially when a revival cycle is in motion. You don’t auction the artefact while you’re still building the museum around it.