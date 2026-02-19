Disney refuses Kim Kardashian’s bid for Hannah Montana's blonde wig

Disney has reportedly declined Kim Kardashian’s attempt to purchase the original wig worn by Hannah Montana. It is that platinum-blonde disguise that turned Miley Cyrus into a double-life icon for a generation raised on flip phones and pop hooks.
Sources close to the situation say Kim Kardashian made inquiries about acquiring the hero wig used during the show’s original run on Disney Channel. Disney said it was not for sale.
Disney is now preparing a 20th anniversary celebration of Hannah Montana. The celebration includes a Disney+ special revisiting the series. Studios guard these objects like crown jewels, especially when a revival cycle is in motion. You don’t auction the artefact while you’re still building the museum around it.
Kim’s interest tracks perfectly with her track record. She has long positioned herself as a buyer and wearer of cultural relics. Kim stepped onto the 2022 Met Gala carpet in the original gown worn by Marilyn Monroe when she sang Happy Birthday to John F. Kennedy. She loaned the dress from Ripley’s Believe It or Not, and ignited a preservation debate that still simmers strong.
The Hannah wig would have fit that pattern. It’s instantly recognisable, absurdly Y2K, and culturally radioactive in the best way. It represents an era when Disney Channel manufactured pop royalty and secrecy was solved with bangs and a headset mic. Acquiring it is about about ownership of millennial memory.
With the anniversary special poised to reintroduce the franchise to Gen Alpha while feeding millennial nostalgia, the original wig becomes an asset in perpetuity. Expect it in controlled exhibits, anniversary programming, maybe even future limited-run installations.
Kim Kardashian’s family empire operates on Hulu, a Disney-owned platform. The idea of Disney publicly rebuffing one of its most bankable reality stars adds a subtle layer of intrigue. This is how aggressively the entertainment industry treats its past now. Props are no longer wardrobe leftovers; they’re physical NFTs. Cultural memory is curated, monetised, and withheld. The wig, it seems, will stay in the vault.
